Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Feb. 28-March 2, 2025

article

Whether you're into live music, comedy, art, festivals, or foodie events, there's something happening for everyone. From Mardi Gras celebrations and farmers markets to concerts, opera, and true crime panels, here are the best events coming up this week and beyond.

EVENTS

La Vaquita/Pendergrass Flea Market

When: March 1-2

Where: La Vaquita/Pendergrass Flea Market, 5641 U.S. 129, Pendergrass

What: One of the largest flea markets in Georgia, featuring 400+ vendors from around the world selling new and used merchandise, seasonal vegetables, and freshly made food. Enjoy carnival games, pony rides, bounce houses, and more for a fun-filled weekend.

How much: Free admission

More info

Mardi Gras Parade and Arts & Crafts Festival

When: March 1

Where: The Lawn on Main, 5326 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain

What: A festive Mardi Gras parade featuring marching bands and live performances, followed by an arts and crafts festival with vendors, face painting, kids’ activities, and more.

How much: Free admission

More info

Mardi Gras Party

When: March 1

Where: Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn, 300 City Center Pkwy., Fayetteville

What: A full day of Cajun specials served by Hog Pit, with live music from Dixon at 3 p.m. and The Venus Kings at 7 p.m.

How much: Free admission

More info

Georgia Plant Swap & Sale

When: March 2

Where: Wild Heaven Beer West End, 1010 White Street, Atlanta

What: A plant swap and sale where guests can buy or trade plants. The event is family-friendly and pet-friendly.

How much: Free admission

More info

Oscars Viewing Party

When: March 2

Where: Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Pkwy., Roswell

What: A glamorous Oscars viewing party featuring a red carpet, photo opportunities, vendors, and prizes. 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Drake House.

How much: From $10

More info

MUSIC

Daniel Hope with Polish Chamber Orchestra

When: Feb. 28

Where: Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, 1700 North Decatur Road NE, Atlanta

What: Acclaimed violinist Daniel Hope returns to the Schwartz Center, performing alongside his long-time collaborators, the Polish Chamber Orchestra of Sinfonia Varsovia.

How much: From $65

More info

Friko

When: Feb. 28

Where: Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Chicago-based indie rockers Friko have been hailed as a "next big thing" after gaining recognition for their singles and 2024 debut full-length album.

How much: See website for ticket details

More info

Sean McConnell

When: Feb. 28

Where: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

What: Singer-songwriter Sean McConnell performs at Eddie’s Attic on the day of his album release, titled Skin, which features some of his most personal and introspective work.

How much: From $20

More info

Guns 4 Roses

When: Feb. 28

Where: 37 Main, 37 E. Main Street, Buford

What: Guns 4 Roses, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band, has rocked stages across North and South America and is bringing their show to Buford.

How much: From $12

More info

Macbeth by The Atlanta Opera

When: March 1

Where: The Atlanta Opera, 1575 Northside Drive, Atlanta

What: A dramatic and thrilling performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth, based on Shakespeare’s legendary play, telling the story of ambition, power, and downfall.

How much: From $52

More info

Atlanta's Finest Organists

When: March 1

Where: Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow

What: Spivey Hall’s resident organist Alan Morrison curates a showcase of the region’s most talented organists, demonstrating the full power and versatility of the instrument.

How much: From $27

More info

Celtic Night

When: March 1

Where: Lost Druid Brewery & Distillery, 2866 Washington Street, Avondale Estates

What: A night of Irish and Scottish music, hosted by Marc Gunn, featuring lively tunes and Celtic traditions in a cozy brewery setting.

How much: Free admission

More info

Wilder Woods

When: March 1

Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

What: Wilder Woods (William Stanley "Bear" Rinehart III), the lead singer of Needtobreathe, brings his soulful rock sound to Atlanta as part of The Curioso Tour.

How much: See website for ticket details

More info

Counterparts

When: March 1

Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street, Atlanta

What: Counterparts bring their Let Them Die Tour to Atlanta, joined by Pain of Truth, Laevolence, and Foreign Hands for a night of high-energy hardcore music.

How much: From $27.50

More info

Lee Harvey Wallbanger

When: March 1

Where: Waller's Coffee Shop, 240 DeKalb Industrial Way, Decatur

What: Lee Harvey Wallbanger delivers a funky jazz sound infused with New Orleans-style horn arrangements, featuring special guest Clark Ashton.

How much: From $10

More info

Pandora's Box

When: March 1

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

What: Pandora's Box, an Aerosmith tribute band, featuring Nathan Utz and Steve Taylor, brings the energy of the legendary rock band to Woodstock.

How much: From $29.50

More info

Cruz The Dame

When: March 1 (two shows)

Where: The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Pkwy., Alpharetta

What: Cruz the Dame blends old soul influences with a fresh, contemporary sound in an intimate live performance setting.

How much: From $40

More info

Black Violin

When: March 2

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Black Violin, a Florida-based duo of classically trained violinists, fuses hip-hop and classical music for an electrifying and genre-bending experience.

How much: From $39

More info

ART/FILM/DANCE

Gwinnett Ballet Theatre – Firebird

When: March 1-2

Where: Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth

What: Firebird, a ballet rooted in Russian folklore, will be performed by the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre in a stunning display of dance and storytelling.

How much: From $25

More info

Wanderlust Market

When: March 1

Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave., Atlanta

What: A vibrant pop-up market featuring over 30 local vendors offering handmade goods, arts and crafts, candles, soaps, vintage finds, treats, and drinks. Enjoy live music by DJ Stone of Music and Friends while you shop.

How much: Free admission

More info

"Limitless" Exhibit Reception

When: March 2

Where: Norcross Gallery & Studios, 116 Carlyle Street, Norcross

What: A reception celebrating the winter exhibit "Limitless," featuring works by artists Anne Labaire, Kathy Collins, Wil Grewe Mullins, and Terry Stone. The exhibit runs through March 22.

How much: Free admission

More info

COMEDY

Comedian Henry Cho – Empty Nest Tour

When: March 1

Where: Center Stage Theater, 1374 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

What: Henry Cho, known for his clean comedy and Southern charm, brings his Empty Nest Tour to Atlanta. Born in Knoxville, Cho draws humor from his experiences as an Asian American growing up in the South. In 2023, he became the first Asian American member of the Grand Ole Opry.

How much: From $37.75

More info

Comedian Katt Williams – Heaven On Earth Tour

When: March 1 & 2

Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What: Comedy superstar Katt Williams brings his Heaven On Earth Tour to Atlanta, following the success of his Netflix special, Woke Foke. Expect his signature mix of sharp social commentary and high-energy humor.

How much: From $69

More info

FOOD & DRINK

Peachtree Road Farmers Market – Opening Day

When: March 1

Where: Peachtree Road Farmers Market, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the opening day of the Peachtree Road Farmers Market with over 60 local vendors, live music, a children's area, and a chef pop-up featuring Chef Brandon Peterson from Local Three.

How much: Free admission

More info

Oakhurst Farmers Market

When: March 1

Where: Oakhurst Farmers Market, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur

What: A weekly farmers market featuring local farmers, bakers, and makers selling fresh produce, artisanal goods, and more. EBT and SNAP accepted.

How much: Free admission

More info

Georgia Beer Day at Pontoon Brewing

When: March 1

Where: Pontoon Brewing Company, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Atlanta

What: Celebrate Georgia Beer Day, an unofficial state holiday, with 20+ local artists, 15+ beers on tap, seltzers, slushies, live music, a chalk section, and more at Pontoon Brewing.

How much: Free admission

More info

Georgia Beer Day at Schoolhouse Brewing

When: March 1

Where: Schoolhouse Brewing, 840 Franklin Court, Marietta

What: Get a limited-release Georgia Beer Day glass during this special pre-sale event. The first beer is included with your glass purchase.

How much: From $13.95

More info

More Georgia Beer Day Information: Georgia Beer Day Details

OTHER

Free First Saturday at Dunwoody Nature Center

When: March 1

Where: Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody

What: A family-friendly educational adventure featuring a guided nature walk, interactive activities, and crafts. This month's theme is wetlands. The event begins at 1 p.m..

How much: Free admission

More info

NEXT WEEK

Ryan Hendrickson – Tip of the Spear Author Talk

When: March 3

Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

What: Ryan Hendrickson, author of Tip of the Spear: The Incredible Story of an Injured Beret’s Return to Battle, shares his remarkable story of resilience and courage.

How much: From $12 for non-members

More info

Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl

When: March 3-9

Where: Downtown Dahlonega

What: Indulge in a week-long chocolate extravaganza during the 4th annual Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl, where local shops and restaurants offer free samples of chocolate treats, including hot chocolate, pies, fudge, cookies, and more.

How much: Free admission

More info

Fat Tuesday in Little 5 Points

When: March 4

Where: Little Five Points, Euclid Avenue

What: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with music, food, and fun, featuring the legendary Seed & Feed Abominable Marching Band, kicking off festivities at 7 p.m. This year's celebration is dedicated to the memory of beloved community member Angela Carrington. Enjoy specials at local bars, restaurants, and stores.

How much: Free admission

More info

Dropkick Murphys

When: March 4

Where: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What: Dropkick Murphys, the legendary Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, brings their high-energy show to the Tabernacle. Expect bagpipes, punk rock, and plenty of rowdy singalongs.

How much: From $48

More info

Tesla

When: March 4

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Tesla, the iconic rock band from the 1980s hair metal era, is set to deliver a night of classic hits, heavy riffs, and high-energy performance.

How much: From $53

More info

Tito Double P

When: March 5

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Tito Double P, Mexico’s fast-rising Latin music star, kicks off his first-ever U.S. tour in Atlanta, bringing his signature sound to fans.

How much: From $158

More info

SCADFilm in Focus: True Crime

When: March 6

Where: SCAD, 1470 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

What: A full-day event dedicated to true crime, featuring panel discussions, screenings, and behind-the-scenes insights into popular true crime shows and podcasts.

How much: $10 for general public

More info

BYTE25 – A Night of Cuisine, Cocktails, and Computers

When: March 6

Where: Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Pkwy., Roswell

What: BYTE25 is a fundraiser and social event for tech enthusiasts, featuring cocktails, fine dining, and a celebration of computer history at the Computer Museum of America.

How much: $100

More info

If you would like to submit information for a things to do list, send information to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.