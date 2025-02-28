Mardi Gras parties and dining in metro Atlanta | 2025

article

Get ready to let the good times roll! Metro Atlanta is bringing the spirit of Mardi Gras to life with lively parades, festive parties, and plenty of beads, music, and Cajun-inspired eats. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly celebration or a wild night out, there’s an event for everyone. Check out these top Mardi Gras happenings around Atlanta and join the fun!

ATLANTA

Mardi Gras Live!

When: March 1

Where: Live! at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Eat, drink, and enjoy live entertainment.

How much: From $30

More info

Mardi Gras Midtown Block Party

When: March 1

Where: Politan Row at Colony Square, 990 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Celebrate with Mardi Gras beads, New Orleans-themed food, and drinks.

How much: From $20

More info

Wild Leap Mardi Gras Party

When: 3 p.m. March 1

Where: Wild Leap Brewery, 125 Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta

What: Wild Leap is celebrating its anniversary and Mardi Gras with themed cocktails, beer, a DJ, and photos. VIP tickets include a Mardi Gras buffet.

How much: From $10

More info

Just Loaf'N Mardi Gras Party

When: 3 p.m. March 2

Where: Just Loaf'N, 512 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Live brass band, $5 specialty drinks, an oyster fest, and a bar crawl between Just Loaf'N and Ten ATL.

How much: Free admission

More info

ALPHARETTA

Mardi Gras at Avalon Alpharetta

When: 5-8 p.m. March 4

Where: Avalon Alpharetta, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta

What: Enjoy jazz, specialty drinks, masks, beads, and treats. Participating restaurants include Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Marlow’s Tavern, and South City Kitchen.

How much: Free admission

More info

Roaring Social Mardi Gras Celebration

When: 5-11 p.m. March 4

Where: Roaring Social, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta

What: Live music, themed cocktails, and Cajun-inspired food.

How much: Free admission

More info

DECATUR

Mead Road Mardi Gras

When: March 1

Where: FAVE, 101 5th Ave., Decatur

What: A parade kicks off at 1 p.m., starting at FAVE and ending at The Imperial, followed by a party lasting until dark.

How much: Free admission

More info

FAYETTEVILLE

Mardi Gras Party

When: March 1

Where: Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn, 300 City Center Pkwy., Fayetteville

What: A full day of Cajun specials served by Hog Pit, with live music from Dixon at 3 p.m. and The Venus Kings at 7 p.m.

How much: Free admission

More info

STONE MOUNTAIN

Mardi Gras Parade and Arts & Crafts Festival

When: March 1

Where: The Lawn on Main, 5326 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain

What: A festive Mardi Gras parade featuring marching bands and live performances, followed by an arts and crafts festival with vendors, face painting, kids’ activities, and more.

How much: Free admission

More info

THEATER

Petite Rouge -- A Cajun Little Red Riding Hood

When: Through March 2

Where: Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Petite Rouge sets the Little Red Riding Hood tale in the Bayou, "peopled" by animals and puts it all to a zydeco score. The show is family friendly and is directed by Candy McLellan Davison with music direction by Amy Duffy, and choreography by Pytron Parker.

How much: From $15

More info

DINING

BeetleCat on North Highland Avenue is offering a king cake doughnut topped with cinnamon glaze and sugar and a surprise inside on March 1 and 2. | More info

The Colonnade is offering etoufee on Fat Tuesday (March 4) for Mardi Gras. | More info

Lagarde American Eatery is celebrating Mardi Gras from Feb. 1 to March 4 with New Orleans-inspired dishes and festive cocktails. Live music and an authentic crawfish and shrimp boil on March 4. | More info

Marcus & Bar Grille is highlighting their Southern fried catfish and grits with shrimp étouffée for Mardi Gras. | More info

Marlow’s Tavern Celebrate Mardi Gras with Marlow’s Tavern’s annual Bayou 'n Bourbon menu. Featured dishes include roasted chicken and shrimp gumbo, flatbread from the bayou, shrimp and crawfish po'boys, bayou crab cakes, Creole patty melts, deconstructed jambalaya, and honey bourbon bread pudding. Pair your meal with classic Hurricane, Smoke Sazerac, or French 75 cocktails. Multiple locations. | More info

McAlister's Deli (participating locations) is celebrating Mardi Gras by offering a party punch made with old fashioned lemonade and desert pear syrup through March 11 and a Mardi Gras cookie through April 1. | More info

Owens & Hull BBQ in Smyrna is offering house-made andouille sausage and traditional boudin on March 2 for Mardi Gras. | More info

Petite Violette's New Orleans-inspired menu features items like an oyster sampler; crawfish étouffée with crawfish tails in a spicy seafood sauce over rice; Cajun pappardelle pasta; and chicken and seafood jambalaya. For dessert, enjoy New Orleans bread pudding. Through March 15. | More info

Skyline Park and 9 Mile Station on the Roof at Ponce City Market are offering a variety of food and drink specials for Mardi Gras, including hurricanes, frozen daiquiris, red beans and rice, fried crawfish tails, shrimp po'boys, jambalaya and bananas Foster bread pudding. Available March 1-2. | More info

Star Provisions is featuring shrimp po'boys made with shrimp, Cajun mayo, tomato and pickles on a hoagie roll for Mardi Gras. | More info

South City Kitchen (multiple locations) is offering a creole smoked turkey BLT with bacon, arugula, tomato, cranberry relish & aioli or the Nola BBQ shrimp with house garlic worcestershire butter, lemon & grilled bread for Mardi Gras. | More info

W.H. Stiles Fish Camp (multiple locations) is known for their large selection of oysters, oyster po'boys with remoulade, lettuce, tomato and pickle and their crawfish roll with mayonnaise and horseradish on a mustard buttered roll. | More info