Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | April 11-13, 2025

article

From blooming festivals and family-friendly egg hunts to wine tastings, live concerts, and Pokémon battles, there’s something for everyone around metro Atlanta this weekend. Whether you're looking to stroll through art markets, sip your way through a wine fest, or catch your favorite band or theater production, we’ve rounded up the top events to help you plan your weekend.

FESTIVALS

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

When: April 11–13

Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta

What: An annual celebration featuring an artists' market with over 260 artists, live music on the Coca-Cola main stage, a kids' village, international performances, and the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

Atlanta Spring Wine Festival

When: April 12; Session 1: 12 p.m.–4 p.m.; Session 2: 6 p.m.–10 p.m.

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park, 830 Willoughby Way

What: An event featuring over 50 different wines, beers, and ciders, live music, DJs, and food available for purchase. Attendees receive a souvenir acrylic wine glass.

How Much: Advance tickets: $50; $55 after April 4; $65 day of event (if available).

More Info

Big Shanty Festival

When: April 12–13

Where: Downtown Kennesaw

What: The 49th annual Big Shanty Festival features over 250 arts and crafts booths, food vendors, live entertainment, and a children's play area.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

Georgia Renaissance Festival

When: April 12–June 1 (Weekends)

Where: 6905 Virlyn B Smith Road, Fairburn

What: Step back into 16th-century England with an artisans' market, games, rides, themed weekends, and traditional festival foods like turkey legs. Opening weekend features Viking and Barbarian themes.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.

More Info

Suwanee Arts Festival

When: April 12–13

Where: Suwanee Town Center, Suwanee

What: A festival showcasing fine art, live performances, and food vendors.

How Much: Free admission.

More Info

Rhododendron Festival

When: April 12–May 11

Where: Fred Hamilton Rhododendron Garden, Hiawassee

What: Experience the peak bloom of rhododendrons with garden tours showcasing approximately 3,000 plants and 400 varieties of native azaleas and rhododendrons.

How Much: A $10 donation is requested for visitors over age 12.

More Info

Warm Springs Spring Fling Festival

When: April 12–13

Where: Downtown Warm Springs

What: A family-friendly festival featuring arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, and local cuisine.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

EVENTS

Chocolate and Art Show Atlanta 2025

When: April 11–12

Where: THE B COMPLEX, Atlanta

What: An immersive experience where art, music, and chocolate collide, featuring local artists, live music, body painting, and free chocolate.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details.

More Info

Pokémon 2025 Regional Championship

When: April 11–13

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

What: Competitions for Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games, and Pokémon GO players vying for scholarships, cash prizes, and the title of Pokémon Regional Champion.

How Much: Check the event website for registration and spectator fees.

More Info

Monster Jam

When: April 12-13

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton

What: Family-friendly event featuring monster truck racing and freestyle competitions.

How Much: Tickets start at $25.

More Info

Spring AnimeFest 2025

When: April 12–13

Where: Charlie's Collectible Show, Stone Mountain

What: An anime convention featuring voice actors Lex Lang and Sandy Fox, cosplay showcases, J-Pop dance performances, karaoke, and cultural workshops.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details.

More Info

3rd Annual Lawrenceville Boogie

When: April 12

Where: Downtown Lawrenceville

What: A music and arts festival featuring live performances and local artists.

How Much: Free admission.

More Info

Sip Brookhaven

When: April 12

Where: Oglethorpe University Quad, 4484 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven

What: An event featuring food and drink stations from local restaurants and chefs, offering a variety of wines, beers, and culinary pairings.

How Much: Advance tickets: $75; $85 at the gate.

More Info

Kölsch Fest at Halfway Crooks Beer

When: April 12–13

Where: Halfway Crooks Beer, 60 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: A festival celebrating Kölsch-style beer with traditional service, live music, and a 5K race.

How Much: Prices vary; check the brewery's website for details.

More Info

MUSIC

Kylie Minogue – Tension Tour

When: April 11

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

What: Pop icon Kylie Minogue brings her Tension Tour to Atlanta, featuring special guest Rita Ora.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

St. Vincent in Concert

When: April 11

Where: The Tabernacle, Atlanta

What: Renowned artist St. Vincent performs live with special guest Wallice.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

Lane 8 – Childish Tour

When: April 11

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

What: Electronic music producer Lane 8 presents his Childish Tour, known for immersive live performances.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

Penny & Sparrow in Concert

When: April 11

Where: The Eastern, Atlanta

What: Folk duo Penny & Sparrow perform their soulful melodies in an intimate setting.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

All Nashville Roadshow

When: April 11

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Experience the heart of Nashville with performances by talented country artists.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

Choir of St. John's College Cambridge

When: April 11

Where: The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2741 Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta

What: The world-renowned Choir of St. John’s College Cambridge performs in Atlanta, now featuring girls on the top lines for the first time.

How Much: Starting at $10

More Info

City Green Live: Tonic

When: April 11

Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

What: The free City Green Live concert series returns for the season, kicking off with a performance by rock band Tonic.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

Experience Hendrix

When: April 12

Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

What: A tribute concert celebrating the music of Jimi Hendrix, featuring artists like Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Samantha Fish.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

The Spirit of Rush Returns to Napoleon’s

When: April 12

Where: Napoleon’s, Decatur

What: A tribute performance celebrating the music of the band Rush.

How Much: Check ticket prices on the event page.

More Info

William Black at Believe Music Hall

When: April 12

Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

What: Electronic music producer and DJ William Black performs live, delivering his signature melodic bass sound.

How Much: Starting $30

More Info

AWOLNATION – The Phantom Five Tour

When: April 12

Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

What: Rock band AWOLNATION brings their Phantom Five Tour to Atlanta, featuring special guest Bryce Fox.

How Much: Starting $51.50

More Info

Soul Coughing in Concert

When: April 12

Where: The Eastern, Atlanta

What: Alternative rock band Soul Coughing performs live, delivering their unique blend of jazz, hip-hop, and rock.

How Much: Starting $47.50

More Info

The Ocean Blue in Concert

When: April 12

Where: The Masquerade, Atlanta

What: Indie pop band The Ocean Blue performs live, known for their melodic tunes and atmospheric sound.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago

When: April 12

Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

What: Acclaimed tribute band Leonid & Friends perform the music of Chicago with remarkable precision and energy.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

Lawrenceville Symphony Orchestra: Opera vs Musical

When: April 12

Where: Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

What: A concert exploring the differences and similarities between opera and musical theater.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

Harvest Moon: The Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

When: April 13

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

What: A tribute band performs the classic hits of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

Latin Jazz Explosion with Joe Gransden and Eddie Orquesta

When: April 13

Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

What: An electrifying evening of Latin jazz featuring renowned trumpeter Joe Gransden and special guest Eddie Orquesta.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details.

More Info

ART

Kim Chong Hak Exhibition

When: Opens April 11, 2025

Where: High Museum of Art, Atlanta

What: The first American museum exhibition featuring works by South Korean painter Kim Chong Hak, known as "the painter of Mount Seorak."

How Much: Included with general admission

More Info

Film screening for ‘Let Light Perpetual’

When: April 12

Where: Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means Street NW, Atlanta

What: Film screening and Q&A for "Let Light Perpetual," presented by Micah and Whitney Stansell with curator Gregory Zinman.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

Atlanta Portrait Society Member Exhibition

When: Ongoing through April

Where: Roswell Visual Arts Center, Roswell

What: An exhibition featuring paintings by members of the Atlanta Portrait Society, showcasing accomplished works in portraiture.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

Sunday Funday: Nature Weaving

When: April 13

Where: Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), 1315 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: A family-friendly event where participants can create nature-inspired weavings using leaves, flowers, and plants.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

COMEDY

Phil Hanley: Spellbound Tour

When: April 11

Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

What: Comedian Phil Hanley delivers his unique brand of humor in his latest stand-up tour.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

When: April 11

Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta

What: A lineup of Atlanta's top comedians performing their best sets.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

More Info

DANCE/FILM/THEATER

Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy

When: March 20–April 13

Where: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

What: A contemporary farce that follows a young classics professor who calls upon the gods of ancient Greece to help her out of a career-threatening predicament.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

More Info

Topdog/Underdog

When: March 30–April 14

Where: Actor's Express, Atlanta

What: A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Suzan-Lori Parks that explores the complex relationship between two African-American brothers named Lincoln and Booth.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

More Info

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

When: April 10–20

Where: Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody

What: A Tony Award-winning musical comedy that follows six quirky adolescents competing in a spelling bee, offering a humorous and heartfelt look at the pressures of growing up.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

More Info

Jason's Lyric Live!

When: April 11–12

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

What: A theatrical production bringing to life the story of Jason's Lyric with a dynamic cast and engaging performances.

How Much: Tickets range from $54.95 to $139.95, depending on the showtime and seating selection.

More Info

The Play That Goes Wrong

When: April 11–May 11

Where: The Legacy Theatre, Tyrone

What: A comedic play that combines elements of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, delivering a delightful experience filled with mishaps and laughs.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

More Info

Adrenaline Dance Convention and Competition

When: April 11–13, 2025

Where: The Hotel at Avalon, Alpharetta

What: A dynamic dance convention featuring workshops, competitions, and performances by talented dancers and choreographers.

How Much: Registration fees vary; visit the event website for details.

More Info

The Addams Family Musical

When: April 12-13

Where: Gas South Theater, Duluth

What: A musical comedy featuring the delightfully macabre Addams family as they face a new challenge when Wednesday falls in love with a "normal" young man.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

More Info

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Beeping Egg Hunt

When: April 12

Where: Horizon Field, Acworth Sports Complex, Acworth, GA

What: An Easter egg hunt designed for visually impaired children, featuring beeping eggs to aid in the search.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

Cops and Bobbers

When: April 12

Where: Dallas Landing Park, 5204 Allatoona Drive NW, Acworth

What: A community fishing event from Acworth Public Safety Cadets where local youth can connect with police officers in a relaxed setting by the lake.

How Much: Free admission

More Info

Eggs-traordinary Extravaganza

When: April 12

Where: Cherokee County Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton

What: A family-friendly Easter celebration with crafts, face painting, egg hunts in the pool and on the lawn, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

How Much: $10 early registration; $15 day of event

More Info

An Egg-stra Fun Scavenger Hunt

When: April 13

Where: Don Carter State Park, Gainesville

What: Celebrate Easter with a self-led scavenger hunt on the Overlook Trail. Find hidden eggs or bunnies, snap pictures, and show them at the front office to win prizes.

How Much: $5 parking fee.

More Info

Earth Month at Children's Museum of Atlanta

When: April 3–29

Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

What: Families can enjoy fun-filled activities centered around our planet, including learning about plants and participating in interactive exhibits.

How Much: Admission fees apply; check the museum's website for details.

More Info

SPORTS

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. California Golden Bears (Baseball)

When: April 11-13

Where: Russ Chandler Stadium, Atlanta

What: NCAA baseball game between Georgia Tech and the University of California, Berkeley.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the team's website for details.

More Info

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Spring Football Game

When: April 12

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta

What: Annual intra-squad scrimmage showcasing the Georgia Tech football team.

How Much: Free admission.

More Info

University of North Georgia Women's Tennis at GCSU

When: April 12

Where: Milledgeville

What: Women's tennis match between the University of North Georgia and Georgia College & State University.

How Much: Free admission.

More Info

Atlanta United FC vs. New England Revolution

When: April 12

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

What: Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the team's website for details.

More Info

OTHER

'Coca-Cola Stories' Exhibit Opening

When: Opens April 11, 2025

Where: World of Coca-Cola, Atlanta

What: A new exhibit featuring interactive experiences like transforming your look with AI at the "Tales from The Soda Fountain" mirror and becoming part of a vintage Coca-Cola ad with "Magic Billboards."

How Much: Included with general admission

More Info

COMING UP

Emory Dance Company Spring Concert

When: April 16

Where: Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Dance Studio, Emory University, Atlanta

What: A showcase of contemporary dance works performed by Emory Dance Company students.

How Much: From $6

More Info

ARTucker 2025

When: April 19

Where: 4316 Church Street, Tucker

What: A community event celebrating local artists and musicians, featuring art exhibits, live music, and food vendors.

How Much: Free admission.

More Info

Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes

When: April 26–27

Where: Inman Park, Atlanta

What: The popular annual festival includes a quirky parade; arts and crafts market; live music; Little Gnome Zone; Theatre Night; the Inman Park Dance Festival; and a tour of some of the beautiful homes surrounding the park.

How Much: Free admission (cost for home tour)

More Info

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.