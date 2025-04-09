Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | April 11-13, 2025
ATLANTA - From blooming festivals and family-friendly egg hunts to wine tastings, live concerts, and Pokémon battles, there’s something for everyone around metro Atlanta this weekend. Whether you're looking to stroll through art markets, sip your way through a wine fest, or catch your favorite band or theater production, we’ve rounded up the top events to help you plan your weekend.
FESTIVALS
Atlanta Dogwood Festival
When: April 11–13
Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta
What: An annual celebration featuring an artists' market with over 260 artists, live music on the Coca-Cola main stage, a kids' village, international performances, and the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Atlanta Spring Wine Festival
When: April 12; Session 1: 12 p.m.–4 p.m.; Session 2: 6 p.m.–10 p.m.
Where: Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park, 830 Willoughby Way
What: An event featuring over 50 different wines, beers, and ciders, live music, DJs, and food available for purchase. Attendees receive a souvenir acrylic wine glass.
How Much: Advance tickets: $50; $55 after April 4; $65 day of event (if available).
More Info
Big Shanty Festival
When: April 12–13
Where: Downtown Kennesaw
What: The 49th annual Big Shanty Festival features over 250 arts and crafts booths, food vendors, live entertainment, and a children's play area.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Georgia Renaissance Festival
When: April 12–June 1 (Weekends)
Where: 6905 Virlyn B Smith Road, Fairburn
What: Step back into 16th-century England with an artisans' market, games, rides, themed weekends, and traditional festival foods like turkey legs. Opening weekend features Viking and Barbarian themes.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the website for details.
More Info
Suwanee Arts Festival
When: April 12–13
Where: Suwanee Town Center, Suwanee
What: A festival showcasing fine art, live performances, and food vendors.
How Much: Free admission.
More Info
Rhododendron Festival
When: April 12–May 11
Where: Fred Hamilton Rhododendron Garden, Hiawassee
What: Experience the peak bloom of rhododendrons with garden tours showcasing approximately 3,000 plants and 400 varieties of native azaleas and rhododendrons.
How Much: A $10 donation is requested for visitors over age 12.
More Info
Warm Springs Spring Fling Festival
When: April 12–13
Where: Downtown Warm Springs
What: A family-friendly festival featuring arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, and local cuisine.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
EVENTS
Chocolate and Art Show Atlanta 2025
When: April 11–12
Where: THE B COMPLEX, Atlanta
What: An immersive experience where art, music, and chocolate collide, featuring local artists, live music, body painting, and free chocolate.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details.
More Info
Pokémon 2025 Regional Championship
When: April 11–13
Where: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta
What: Competitions for Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games, and Pokémon GO players vying for scholarships, cash prizes, and the title of Pokémon Regional Champion.
How Much: Check the event website for registration and spectator fees.
More Info
Monster Jam
When: April 12-13
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton
What: Family-friendly event featuring monster truck racing and freestyle competitions.
How Much: Tickets start at $25.
More Info
Spring AnimeFest 2025
When: April 12–13
Where: Charlie's Collectible Show, Stone Mountain
What: An anime convention featuring voice actors Lex Lang and Sandy Fox, cosplay showcases, J-Pop dance performances, karaoke, and cultural workshops.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details.
More Info
3rd Annual Lawrenceville Boogie
When: April 12
Where: Downtown Lawrenceville
What: A music and arts festival featuring live performances and local artists.
How Much: Free admission.
More Info
Sip Brookhaven
When: April 12
Where: Oglethorpe University Quad, 4484 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven
What: An event featuring food and drink stations from local restaurants and chefs, offering a variety of wines, beers, and culinary pairings.
How Much: Advance tickets: $75; $85 at the gate.
More Info
Kölsch Fest at Halfway Crooks Beer
When: April 12–13
Where: Halfway Crooks Beer, 60 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta
What: A festival celebrating Kölsch-style beer with traditional service, live music, and a 5K race.
How Much: Prices vary; check the brewery's website for details.
More Info
MUSIC
Kylie Minogue – Tension Tour
When: April 11
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
What: Pop icon Kylie Minogue brings her Tension Tour to Atlanta, featuring special guest Rita Ora.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
St. Vincent in Concert
When: April 11
Where: The Tabernacle, Atlanta
What: Renowned artist St. Vincent performs live with special guest Wallice.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
Lane 8 – Childish Tour
When: April 11
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
What: Electronic music producer Lane 8 presents his Childish Tour, known for immersive live performances.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
Penny & Sparrow in Concert
When: April 11
Where: The Eastern, Atlanta
What: Folk duo Penny & Sparrow perform their soulful melodies in an intimate setting.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
All Nashville Roadshow
When: April 11
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Experience the heart of Nashville with performances by talented country artists.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
Choir of St. John's College Cambridge
When: April 11
Where: The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2741 Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta
What: The world-renowned Choir of St. John’s College Cambridge performs in Atlanta, now featuring girls on the top lines for the first time.
How Much: Starting at $10
More Info
City Green Live: Tonic
When: April 11
Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
What: The free City Green Live concert series returns for the season, kicking off with a performance by rock band Tonic.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Experience Hendrix
When: April 12
Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta
What: A tribute concert celebrating the music of Jimi Hendrix, featuring artists like Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Samantha Fish.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
The Spirit of Rush Returns to Napoleon’s
When: April 12
Where: Napoleon’s, Decatur
What: A tribute performance celebrating the music of the band Rush.
How Much: Check ticket prices on the event page.
More Info
William Black at Believe Music Hall
When: April 12
Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta
What: Electronic music producer and DJ William Black performs live, delivering his signature melodic bass sound.
How Much: Starting $30
More Info
AWOLNATION – The Phantom Five Tour
When: April 12
Where: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
What: Rock band AWOLNATION brings their Phantom Five Tour to Atlanta, featuring special guest Bryce Fox.
How Much: Starting $51.50
More Info
Soul Coughing in Concert
When: April 12
Where: The Eastern, Atlanta
What: Alternative rock band Soul Coughing performs live, delivering their unique blend of jazz, hip-hop, and rock.
How Much: Starting $47.50
More Info
The Ocean Blue in Concert
When: April 12
Where: The Masquerade, Atlanta
What: Indie pop band The Ocean Blue performs live, known for their melodic tunes and atmospheric sound.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago
When: April 12
Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
What: Acclaimed tribute band Leonid & Friends perform the music of Chicago with remarkable precision and energy.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
Lawrenceville Symphony Orchestra: Opera vs Musical
When: April 12
Where: Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville
What: A concert exploring the differences and similarities between opera and musical theater.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
Harvest Moon: The Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
When: April 13
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
What: A tribute band performs the classic hits of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
Latin Jazz Explosion with Joe Gransden and Eddie Orquesta
When: April 13
Where: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
What: An electrifying evening of Latin jazz featuring renowned trumpeter Joe Gransden and special guest Eddie Orquesta.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the event page for details.
More Info
ART
Kim Chong Hak Exhibition
When: Opens April 11, 2025
Where: High Museum of Art, Atlanta
What: The first American museum exhibition featuring works by South Korean painter Kim Chong Hak, known as "the painter of Mount Seorak."
How Much: Included with general admission
More Info
Film screening for ‘Let Light Perpetual’
When: April 12
Where: Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means Street NW, Atlanta
What: Film screening and Q&A for "Let Light Perpetual," presented by Micah and Whitney Stansell with curator Gregory Zinman.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Atlanta Portrait Society Member Exhibition
When: Ongoing through April
Where: Roswell Visual Arts Center, Roswell
What: An exhibition featuring paintings by members of the Atlanta Portrait Society, showcasing accomplished works in portraiture.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Sunday Funday: Nature Weaving
When: April 13
Where: Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), 1315 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: A family-friendly event where participants can create nature-inspired weavings using leaves, flowers, and plants.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
COMEDY
Phil Hanley: Spellbound Tour
When: April 11
Where: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
What: Comedian Phil Hanley delivers his unique brand of humor in his latest stand-up tour.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
When: April 11
Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta
What: A lineup of Atlanta's top comedians performing their best sets.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
More Info
DANCE/FILM/THEATER
Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy
When: March 20–April 13
Where: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville
What: A contemporary farce that follows a young classics professor who calls upon the gods of ancient Greece to help her out of a career-threatening predicament.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
More Info
Topdog/Underdog
When: March 30–April 14
Where: Actor's Express, Atlanta
What: A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Suzan-Lori Parks that explores the complex relationship between two African-American brothers named Lincoln and Booth.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
More Info
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
When: April 10–20
Where: Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody
What: A Tony Award-winning musical comedy that follows six quirky adolescents competing in a spelling bee, offering a humorous and heartfelt look at the pressures of growing up.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
More Info
Jason's Lyric Live!
When: April 11–12
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
What: A theatrical production bringing to life the story of Jason's Lyric with a dynamic cast and engaging performances.
How Much: Tickets range from $54.95 to $139.95, depending on the showtime and seating selection.
More Info
The Play That Goes Wrong
When: April 11–May 11
Where: The Legacy Theatre, Tyrone
What: A comedic play that combines elements of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, delivering a delightful experience filled with mishaps and laughs.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
More Info
Adrenaline Dance Convention and Competition
When: April 11–13, 2025
Where: The Hotel at Avalon, Alpharetta
What: A dynamic dance convention featuring workshops, competitions, and performances by talented dancers and choreographers.
How Much: Registration fees vary; visit the event website for details.
More Info
The Addams Family Musical
When: April 12-13
Where: Gas South Theater, Duluth
What: A musical comedy featuring the delightfully macabre Addams family as they face a new challenge when Wednesday falls in love with a "normal" young man.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
More Info
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Beeping Egg Hunt
When: April 12
Where: Horizon Field, Acworth Sports Complex, Acworth, GA
What: An Easter egg hunt designed for visually impaired children, featuring beeping eggs to aid in the search.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Cops and Bobbers
When: April 12
Where: Dallas Landing Park, 5204 Allatoona Drive NW, Acworth
What: A community fishing event from Acworth Public Safety Cadets where local youth can connect with police officers in a relaxed setting by the lake.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Eggs-traordinary Extravaganza
When: April 12
Where: Cherokee County Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton
What: A family-friendly Easter celebration with crafts, face painting, egg hunts in the pool and on the lawn, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
How Much: $10 early registration; $15 day of event
More Info
An Egg-stra Fun Scavenger Hunt
When: April 13
Where: Don Carter State Park, Gainesville
What: Celebrate Easter with a self-led scavenger hunt on the Overlook Trail. Find hidden eggs or bunnies, snap pictures, and show them at the front office to win prizes.
How Much: $5 parking fee.
More Info
Earth Month at Children's Museum of Atlanta
When: April 3–29
Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA
What: Families can enjoy fun-filled activities centered around our planet, including learning about plants and participating in interactive exhibits.
How Much: Admission fees apply; check the museum's website for details.
More Info
SPORTS
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. California Golden Bears (Baseball)
When: April 11-13
Where: Russ Chandler Stadium, Atlanta
What: NCAA baseball game between Georgia Tech and the University of California, Berkeley.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the team's website for details.
More Info
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Spring Football Game
When: April 12
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta
What: Annual intra-squad scrimmage showcasing the Georgia Tech football team.
How Much: Free admission.
More Info
University of North Georgia Women's Tennis at GCSU
When: April 12
Where: Milledgeville
What: Women's tennis match between the University of North Georgia and Georgia College & State University.
How Much: Free admission.
More Info
Atlanta United FC vs. New England Revolution
When: April 12
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
What: Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution.
How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the team's website for details.
More Info
OTHER
'Coca-Cola Stories' Exhibit Opening
When: Opens April 11, 2025
Where: World of Coca-Cola, Atlanta
What: A new exhibit featuring interactive experiences like transforming your look with AI at the "Tales from The Soda Fountain" mirror and becoming part of a vintage Coca-Cola ad with "Magic Billboards."
How Much: Included with general admission
More Info
COMING UP
Emory Dance Company Spring Concert
When: April 16
Where: Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Dance Studio, Emory University, Atlanta
What: A showcase of contemporary dance works performed by Emory Dance Company students.
How Much: From $6
More Info
ARTucker 2025
When: April 19
Where: 4316 Church Street, Tucker
What: A community event celebrating local artists and musicians, featuring art exhibits, live music, and food vendors.
How Much: Free admission.
More Info
Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes
When: April 26–27
Where: Inman Park, Atlanta
What: The popular annual festival includes a quirky parade; arts and crafts market; live music; Little Gnome Zone; Theatre Night; the Inman Park Dance Festival; and a tour of some of the beautiful homes surrounding the park.
How Much: Free admission (cost for home tour)
More Info
