Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 2-4, 2026

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October kicks off with plenty of ways to get out and have fun, from pie and barbecue festivals to train rides and a pool party for pups. Check out this weekend’s things to do around metro Atlanta and North Georgia, and keep an eye on the forecast for any event changes.

⛈️WEATHER ALERT: Heads up, North Georgia is expecting quite a bit of rain this weekend, which could result in some events being postponed, canceled or moved. Please verify details before attending. Click here for the latest weather forecast.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Opening Weekend with Nathalie Stutzmann

Oct. 1, 3 and 4

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

The ASO opens its classical season with Handel’s "Music for the Royal Fireworks" overture, followed by violinist Johan Dalene in Brahms’ Violin Concerto. Music director Nathalie Stutzmann then leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.

Gente de Zona

Oct. 2

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Cuban duo Gente de Zona celebrates 25 years of music with a show featuring hits such as "Bailando" and "La Gozadera," along with songs drawing on its Cuban heritage and Reparto rhythms.

Ed Sheeran: LOOP Tour

Oct. 3

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta

Ed Sheeran brings his LOOP Tour to Atlanta for a Saturday night concert. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Smokey Robinson

Oct. 3

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Smokey Robinson brings his Legacy of Love Tour to Atlanta, performing hits from across his decades-long career.

Making Kin

Oct. 4

Atlanta BeltLine Marketplace at Allene, Atlanta

Vocalist Monique Osorio, choreographer Lauri Stallings and musician Kebbi Williams bring together music, movement and live performance in a procession exploring how people connect and share space.

📅COMING UP

The Heavy Hitters of Comedy: A Night of Legends and Laughter

Oct. 8

The Classic Center Theatre, Athens

Earthquake and Adele Givens headline a night of stand-up alongside special guest Bishop. MC Lightfoot hosts the evening, bringing together seasoned performers for plenty of laughs.

Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy

Oct. 10

Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

"The Carbonaro Effect" star mixes comedy, surprising illusions and audience participation in his latest live show. Expect an evening of magic and mischief that keeps you guessing.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Decatur Book Festival

Oct. 2-3

Downtown Decatur

The festival opens Friday at 7 p.m. with a keynote by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Goldstone, author of "There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America." On Saturday, meet authors across a range of genres, browse book vendors and find programs for kids.

2026 Oktoberfest

Oct. 2

Downtown Newnan, 200 Court Square, Newnan

Sip Georgia craft beer samples while exploring more than 30 local businesses offering complimentary refreshments and shopping specials. Tickets are $30, and attendance is limited to 500 people.

EGGtoberfest

Oct. 3

Gwinnett Field

Hundreds of amateur cooks fire up more than 300 Big Green Egg grills for a live-fire cooking festival expected to draw roughly 4,500 people. Veteran teams and first-timers come together for a gathering that began as a small thank-you cookout in 1998.

Stonecrest Fest

Oct. 3

Browns Mill Park, Stonecrest

The eighth annual festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. with entertainment, food and drinks, and drone soccer demonstrations. A sunset walk up Arabia Mountain leads to a concert; two walks begin at other locations.

Fairburn Fall Festival & Parade

Oct. 3

Downtown Fairburn and Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard

Start the day with a parade through downtown Fairburn at 9 a.m., then enjoy live music, food trucks, carnival rides and games. The festival is free to attend.

📅COMING UP

Turin Antique Farm Power Show and Tractor Pull

Oct. 10

Turin Tractor Pull, 78 Will Banks Road, Turin

Explore antique tractors and watch tractor-pull competitions at the Turin Antique Tractor Association’s 30th annual celebration of eastern Coweta County’s farming heritage. Food, drinks and family-friendly entertainment round out the event.

Chalktoberfest

Oct. 10–11

Marietta Square, 39–75 East Park Square, Marietta

Watch professional artists transform the streets into colorful chalk masterpieces at this free festival hosted by the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art. Enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and an amateur chalk competition, plus a craft beer festival Saturday.

North Georgia Folk Festival

Oct. 10

Sandy Creek Park, Athens

Celebrate regional folk music and arts at the festival’s 41st annual gathering, featuring live performances, local art, food and family-friendly activities. The event is presented by the Athens Folk Music and Dance Society in partnership with Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services.

Sorghum in the Mountains Festival

Oct. 10–11 and Oct. 17–18

Meeks Park, 490 Meeks Park Road, Blairsville

Get a taste of North Georgia tradition with sorghum syrup-making demonstrations, local crafts, mountain music and seasonal treats. One of Georgia’s longest-running fall festivals celebrates the region’s heritage over two weekends.

Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Oct. 16-18

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Watch Highland athletics, piping and drumming contests, and traditional dancing while exploring clan tents, Celtic performances and Scottish food. Tickets are $22.50 in advance or $25 at the gate; children 12 and under get in free. Parking costs extra.

Fall Festival of Fun

Oct. 24, 5-10 p.m.

Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, Marietta

Bring the family in costume for a free evening of music, entertainment and Halloween displays. There’s also a haunted house, plus food and market vendors.

Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival

Oct. 24-25

Village Green Park, Smyrna

Browse 150 arts and crafts booths, grab something to eat and listen to live music. Beer will be available, and kids will have activities of their own. Admission is free.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Porches & Pies

Oct. 3

Monday Night Garage at Lee + White, 933 Lee Street SW, Atlanta

Porches & Pies is moving indoors because of the forecast, with pies, bakers, music, vendors and community fun still on the menu.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Atlanta Art Fair

Oct. 1–4

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

The Atlanta Art Fair returns for its third year with art from a range of galleries, along with talks, performances and installations. The four-day event brings artists, collectors and art lovers together at Pullman Yards.

ARTober Gwinnett

Oct. 1–31

Locations throughout Gwinnett County

The monthlong arts celebration features pop-up galleries, public art and events across the county. Look for mini art galleries in Peachtree Corners, Suwanee and Duluth, plus Not Your Mother’s Art Fest at Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville on Oct. 16. The "GROW HERE" installation in downtown Norcross continues through Nov. 8.

Hairspray at Lawrenceville Arts Center

Select dates Oct. 2–24

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

Pretty as a Penny Productions presents the Broadway musical about Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teen who lands a spot on a TV dance show and pushes for change. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows on Saturdays. Check the theater’s schedule for times and tickets.

📅COMING UP

Marietta Theatre Company’s Greatest Hits & 2027 Season Reveal Showcase

Oct. 15

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Marietta

Celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary with local performances, highlights from its first decade and the reveal of its four-show 2027 season. The free, 90-minute showcase launches a new partnership with Cobb PARKS. Reservations are required; donations are welcome.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Fresh Faces of Fashion with Jezebel’s Most Eligible & Best Dressed

Oct. 1

Phipps Plaza, Atlanta

Celebrate Atlanta style with a runway presentation honoring Modern Luxury Atlanta’s inaugural Fresh Faces of Fashion class alongside Jezebel’s Most Eligible & Best Dressed. A portion of proceeds benefits Meals on Wheels Atlanta.

Raptor Rendezvous

Oct. 3

Northbank Park at Carters Lake, Chatsworth

Get an up-close look at eagles, owls, hawks and falcons during live demonstrations with Georgia Mountain Falconry, hosted by FIND Outdoors. Learn about falconry and birds of prey’s role in the ecosystem. The event is included with park admission; cameras are welcome, but pets are not permitted.

North Georgia Live Steamers Public Train Ride Day

Oct. 3

Conyers & Hightower Trail Railroad, Conyers

All aboard for rides on a variety of trains during North Georgia Live Steamers’ third public ride day of the season. Rides cost $2 per person, per ride; debit and credit cards are not accepted. Riders must be at least 18 months old, and pregnant guests are not permitted to ride.

Splish Splash Doggie Bash

Oct. 3–4

Piedmont Park Aquatic Center, Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Let your pup paddle and play before the pool closes for the season. Four swim sessions each day benefit the upkeep of Piedmont Park’s off-leash dog parks. Tickets are $35 per dog.

Circus Vazquez

Through Oct. 11

Plaza Fiesta, Atlanta

Circus Vazquez brings its big-top production to Atlanta with a mix of traditional circus acts and contemporary entertainment. The family-friendly show features high-energy performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Truck-A-Palooza

Oct. 3

Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw

Kids can climb aboard fire engines, police cars, SWAT trucks, dump trucks, wreckers and buses, and meet the people who operate them. The event takes place rain or shine in the parking lot near the food court. Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six; children under 2 get in free. Proceeds support the Cobb County Safety Village’s education programs.



📅COMING UP

Paws for Cocktails

Oct. 17

Furkids headquarters campus and sanctuary

Enjoy dinner from Eclipse di Luna, an open bar, a DJ, salsa dancers and live and silent auctions while supporting animal rescue and medical care. Admission is $100; a separate $100 raffle offers a chance to win a seven-night tropical getaway for two.

🏈Sports

Homecoming putting challenge

Oct. 3, noon

Creature Comforts Taproom, 271 W. Hancock Ave., Athens

Before Georgia’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt, stop by the taproom for a putting challenge on synthetic turf. Sink a hole in one for a chance to win a Creature Comforts gift card, beer tokens and other giveaways.

📅COMING UP

Regular Show at Senoia Raceway

Oct. 10

Senoia Raceway, 171 Brown Road, Senoia

Catch dirt-track racing under the lights as drivers compete in divisions including Hot Shot and Mini Stock. The evening brings fast-paced competition to Senoia Raceway.

AthHalf Half Marathon & AthFest Educates 5K

Oct. 10–11

Downtown Athens

Run through Athens’ historic neighborhoods, downtown and the University of Georgia campus, with live music along the half marathon route. The weekend also features the AthFest Educates 5K, with proceeds supporting music and arts education for local K-12 students.

👻Halloween festivities

Haunted Seas at Georgia Aquarium

Oct. 2–Nov. 1

Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta

The aquarium’s Halloween celebration returns with new characters, spooky stories and themed sights.

Camp Blood

Thursdays–Saturdays through Oct. 31, weather permitting

Carrollton

Follow a nearly half-mile haunted trail through the woods. Admission also includes The Barn. The box office opens at 8 p.m., with the attractions opening at 9 p.m.

Haunting Halloween Burlesque Cabaret Show

Oct. 4

Roaring Social, Alpharetta

Sin & Tonic Cabaret returns with a Halloween variety show mixing burlesque and theatrical flair. Sip cocktails and settle in for a sultry start to spooky season. Tickets are $30.

Haunted Trails at Old Car City

Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 2–31

Old Car City USA, White

Walk a nearly mile-long haunted trail through rows of old cars. A haunted hayride, games, food and photo opportunities add to the night.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email with details like those above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.