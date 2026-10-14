Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 16-18, 2027

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Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events and activities happening around metro Atlanta. We have information on local festivals, concerts and shows, theater, comedy and art, community events, Halloween and more.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

ATLAnime Fest

Oct. 15-18

Underground Atlanta, downtown Atlanta

Celebrate anime, music, gaming and culture at this festival hosted by Trap Sushi.

Paws for Cocktails

Oct. 17

Furkids headquarters campus and sanctuary

Enjoy dinner from Eclipse di Luna, an open bar, a DJ, salsa dancers and live and silent auctions while supporting animal rescue and medical care. Admission is $100; a separate $100 raffle offers a chance to win a seven-night tropical getaway for two.

RELATED: List of fall festivals in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Oct. 16-18

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Watch Highland athletics, piping and drumming contests, and traditional dancing while exploring clan tents, Celtic performances and Scottish food. Tickets are $22.50 in advance or $25 at the gate; children 12 and under get in free. Parking costs extra.

Bayanihan Fest

Oct. 17

Uptown Atlanta, Atlanta

Celebrate Filipino American History Month with music, dance and Filipino food from local vendors. Bayanihan Fest brings cultural performances and community festivities to Uptown Atlanta.

International Festival

Oct. 17-18

Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road NE

Explore global food, music, performances, a marketplace, chalk art and activities for kids. The festival also includes a 5K benefiting We Love Buford Highway. Admission is free.

Atlanta Fair

Through Nov. 8

Across from Center Parc Stadium, downtown Atlanta

Enjoy carnival rides, classic fair food and family attractions, including new rides Fireball and The Jumping Jumbos. Admission is $3 for children 42 inches and under; for others, it ranges from $5 to $10 depending on the day. Ride tickets cost $1.25 each, 25 for $25, or $35 for an unlimited ride armband. Guests younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent after 6 p.m.

📅COMING UP

Fall Festival of Fun

Oct. 24, 5-10 p.m.

Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, Marietta

Bring the family in costume for a free evening of music, entertainment and Halloween displays. There’s also a haunted house, plus food and market vendors.

Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival

Oct. 24-25

Village Green Park, Smyrna

Browse 150 arts and crafts booths, grab something to eat and listen to live music. Beer will be available, and kids will have activities of their own. Admission is free.

Artlanta Festival of Culture

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Atlanta’s music and arts with murals, installations and three days of listening and dancing. Friday features DJ Kizzy Rock’s Old Atlanta Experience, followed Saturday by a full-album presentation of OutKast’s "ATLiens" with lights, projections and Halloween festivities. Sunday celebrates Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder through vinyl recordings. Festival admission is free; optional costume party lounges cost $45 Saturday and $35 Sunday.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Ali Siddiq: The Custom Fit Tour

Oct. 16

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

See the Houston comedian known for his storytelling style, which he developed while in prison.

Alan Woo: Cooke Noontime Series

Oct. 16

Ackerman Hall at the Michael C. Carlos Museum, Atlanta

Pianist Alan Woo, who made his Lincoln Center debut with the Juilliard Orchestra, performs a program of virtuoso piano music.

Russell Gunn + Blackhawk: Album Release Weekend

Oct. 16-17

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Hear two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Russell Gunn and his ensemble perform music from Afrikan-Amerikan Book of the Dead. The seven-song work blends jazz with gospel, funk and hip-hop, exploring Black American history, identity and resilience.

Strand Ole Opry: ‘We Will Always Love Dolly’

Oct. 17-18

Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

Celebrate Dolly Parton’s songs, stories and spirit with a country bluegrass band, local singers and storytelling. Shows are at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30.

Kathy Griffin: New Face, New Tour

Oct. 18

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

Catch comedian Kathy Griffin on her latest tour.

Black Violin: Be Free Tour

Oct. 19

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Hear the Grammy-nominated duo blend classical music and hip-hop in a high-energy performance.

Whiplash Comedy

Shows nightly

Ponce City Market, Atlanta

See monthly headliners and Heavy Hitters of Atlanta Comedy at this new stand-up club from Atlanta comedian Marshall Chiles. Tickets start at $24.75.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Subverting the Gaze

Oct. 15-Nov. 6

Atlanta

Explore a group photography exhibition curated by Georgia State University’s Charlotte Woolf. The show opens with a reception on Oct. 15.

Cinderella — Atlanta Ballet 2

Oct. 16-17

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Enjoy a child-friendly, narrated ballet featuring the classic fairy tale, colorful costumes and classical music. Recommended for ages 4 and up, the performance runs 1 hour and 15 minutes, including intermission.

Afterglow

Oct. 16-Nov. 1

Cat Eye Creative, Decatur

Explore a group exhibition featuring artists including Brooke Reid, Christina Kwan, Codi Maddox, Evereman, Vanna Black and Zach Wolfe. The show opens with a reception on Oct. 16.

"Minnie Evans: Draw or Die"

Oct. 16

Hapeville

Attend a free community screening of a documentary about artist Minnie Evans at Christ Church & Carriage House in Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park. The event includes a reception with live music and food from local partners, followed by the film and a Q&A with director Linda Royal.

Cumberland Art Festival

Oct. 17-18

Galleria on the Park, Atlanta

Browse work from more than 125 artists at this inaugural free festival presented by Genuine Parts Company. Enjoy live music, local food and beverage vendors, interactive experiences and a Kid Zone. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Other Paths to God

Oct. 9-Nov. 8

Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

Five ICU nurses face a scandal over $3 million in missing money in Kelundra Smith’s funny, poignant dramedy inspired by Atlanta nurses. A playwright discussion follows the Oct. 15 show.

"Mexodus"

Oct. 2-16

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

This hip-hop musical makes its Atlanta debut, exploring a lesser-known chapter of U.S. history: the thousands of enslaved people who crossed the Rio Grande seeking freedom in Mexico. Tickets start at $35.

"Hairspray"

Select dates Oct. 2–24

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

Pretty as a Penny Productions presents the Broadway musical about Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teen who lands a spot on a TV dance show and pushes for change. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows on Saturdays. Check the theater’s schedule for times and tickets.

"Macbeth"

Oct. 3-25

Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta

Experience Shakespeare’s dark tragedy about a Scottish general whose unchecked ambition, encouraged by Lady Macbeth, drives him to kill his king and seize the throne. Arrive early for British-style pub food and drinks, with the theater opening one hour and 16 minutes before each performance.

"Ripcord"

Select dates Oct. 8-18

Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody

Watch two women in a senior living home turn a battle of wills into an escalating game of one-upmanship in this comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Tickets are $20-$36.

ARTober Gwinnett

Oct. 1–31

Locations throughout Gwinnett County

The monthlong arts celebration features pop-up galleries, public art and events across the county. Look for mini art galleries in Peachtree Corners, Suwanee and Duluth, plus Not Your Mother’s Art Fest at Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville on Oct. 16. The "GROW HERE" installation in downtown Norcross continues through Nov. 8.

"CYCLE" Screening Hosted by Killer Mike

Oct. 23

Plaza Theatre, Atlanta

Join Killer Mike for the Atlanta premiere of "CYCLE," an award-winning documentary following a Wisconsin family’s six-year search for answers after 18-year-old Ty’Rese West was killed by a police officer. Filmmakers Laura Dyan Kezman and William Howell will join Killer Mike for a post-screening Q&A, with West’s mother, Monique West, also attending. Admission is free with advance RSVP required; space is limited to approximately 300 guests.

"Los Porfiados" (The Stubborns)

Through Nov. 29

Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza, High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Explore 14 interactive inflatable sculptures, some reaching 17 feet tall, in this playful outdoor installation by Chilean creative studio gt2P. Inspired by Chile’s classic roly-poly toy, the exhibit is the 10th project in the High’s outdoor installation series.

Martin Puryear: Nexus

Through Jan. 17, 2027

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Explore more than 70 works in a variety of materials by Martin Puryear, whose art draws inspiration from global culture, social history and the natural world. The High is the collection’s exclusive Southeast venue.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

Oct. 16-17

United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, Kennesaw

Enjoy two days of barbecue and country music. Admission is free; the Saturday tasting experience costs $35.

A Taste of Chamblee

Oct. 17

Chamblee

Enjoy food and drinks, local artisans, live music, culinary competitions, a kids zone and college football on large screens. Admission is free; food, beverages and crafts are available for purchase.

Georgia Food Festival

Oct. 17-18

Gwinnett Field, Lawrenceville

Enjoy food from more than 50 trucks and vendors, drinks from the Beer Garden & Spirits Village, entertainment and a Family Fun Zone. One-day admission starts at $11.99; two-day admission starts at $17.45. Children 5 and younger get in free.

Downtown Live: Chili Cook-Off

Oct. 17

Hapeville

Sample chili from local cooks competing for the title of best in town, then enjoy live music from Angelina David and Elliott Phillips in Arts Alley. The free, family-friendly event benefits First Baptist Church of Hapeville’s community outreach.

Bicicletta Fall Fest

Oct. 18

Peachtree City

Enjoy passed bites, live music by Joe Garner, a spritz bar and bocce at Bicicletta, 1263 N. Peachtree Parkway. The restaurant’s full Italian menu will also be available. The event is free and open to the public with an RSVP.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Elephant Extravaganza

Through Jan. 3, 2027

Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

Celebrate the opening of "The Secret World of Elephants" with hands-on activities, family-friendly crafts and engaging experiences exploring these larger-than-life animals.

📅COMING UP

Paint & Sip: Fall in the Park

Oct. 23

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Create fall-inspired artwork in this guided painting workshop at the Piedmont Park Community Center. Materials are included. Registration is $35.

Industry FUN Night

Oct. 26

Atlanta

Enjoy food, drinks, games and networking at Your 3rd Spot during this fundraiser for the Georgia Restaurant Association. The event will bring together restaurant and hospitality professionals and supporters.

Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

Oct. 30

College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta

Celebrate four college football legends at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. Former Georgia Bulldogs Brandon Boykin and Andre Hastings and former Florida Gators Maurkice Pouncey and Emmitt Smith will be inducted.

🏈SPORTS

Game Day Watch Party: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech and Georgia vs. Auburn

Oct. 17

Highline Park, The Interlock, Atlanta

Catch the college football matchups at Highline Park at The Interlock. Hosted with For the Better, the event features tailgating, pregame activities, food, drinks and team spirit.

JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Richmond Auctions’ Inaugural Fall Spectacular

Oct. 16-17

Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville

Explore more than 125 automobiles and 400 advertising collectibles. Registered bidders can bid in person or online; spectators watch from outside the pavilion. Food and drinks available. Free for museum members; museum admission required for other visitors.

Ridz by the River Fall Car Show

Oct. 17

60 Etowah Springs Road, Cartersville

The 12th annual fall car show will feature hot rods and classic cars plus food trucks and live music. Free event.

American Legion Post 109 Jeep Show

Oct. 17

Doug's Paint & Body Shop, Hartwell

Jeep show with multiple awards (best mod and stock, kids choice, people's choice, commander's choice), vendors and more.

Annual Children's Haven Jeep Run

Oct. 17

Appalachian Gun Mountain Trails, Jasper

Day rides, night rides, multiple vendors, raffles, costume contests and more. Hosted by Children's Haven, Cherokee County Jeepers and Apex Offroad Club. 100% of proceeds donated to Children's Haven.

Bike, Jeep & Car Show Benefit for Brady Doyle

Oct. 17

Rock Spring

Support Brady Doyle and his family during this benefit featuring a bike, Jeep and car show, food, an auction, 50/50 drawing, giveaways and more. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all proceeds helping cover Brady's medical expenses following a serious vehicle crash.

📅COMING UP

Senoia Jeep Fest

Oct. 24

Senoia Speedway, Senoia

Large annual Jeep festival with Halloween-decorated vehicles, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

Halloween Fundraising Car Show & Festival

Oct. 24

Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, Cartersville

The Halloween fundraising car show and festival will raise funds for Bartow Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. $25 entry fee into car show. 36 trophies awarded. Fun for the whole family.

6th Annual Octoberfast Trunk-or-Treat Classic Car & Truck Show

Oct. 24

Frey Elementary School, Acworth

Cars, candy, costumes and family fun come together at this annual trunk-or-treat and classic car and truck show. Vehicle registration is $25, with Top 31 awards presented during the show.

👻HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

Capturing the Spirit of Oakland

Oct. 15-18 and select additional dates

Atlanta — Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE

Explore the cemetery after dark with costumed storytellers. Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for children.

RELATED: Halloween haunts & more in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

SCADFILM In Focus: Art of Fear

Oct. 16

Atlanta

SCADshow hosts a day of panels and screenings exploring how horror comes to life. The program includes a discussion about Netherworld Haunted House, a look at creating fear on screen with visualization supervisor Jason Thielen, a screening of Peacock’s Crystal Lake prequel followed by a conversation with creator Brad Caleb Kane, and a screening of Friday the 13th. Admission is free for SCAD cardholders and alumni; general admission is $10 plus a $4 online fee. The Friday the 13th screening requires a free ticket for all attendees.

Night Mode: Halloween at Mimms Museum

Oct. 16

Roswell

Explore the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art after hours. Guests of all ages can wear costumes and visit exhibits including iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple and Dalí’s Lab: Surrealism Meets Tech. Drinks are available for purchase; regular admission applies, and entry is free for members.

Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade

Oct. 17-18

Little Five Points, Atlanta

Celebrate Halloween with more than 100 artists and vendors, live music, wrestling and a parade on Sunday. The two-day festival is one of the Southeast’s largest Halloween celebrations.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Spooktacular Tour

Oct. 18

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Watch the unedited film with original cast members Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell, a live shadow cast, costume contest and audience participation. Tickets include a bag of props; outside props are not allowed.

All Night Marathon Spooktacular III

Oct. 17

Plaza Theatre, Atlanta

Watch five surprise horror films spanning four decades of international cinema. Two films will be shown on 35mm; titles will be revealed when they hit the screen.

Name That Nightmare

Oct. 18, 21, 25 and 28; Nov. 1

Participating Marcus Theatres locations

Test your horror movie knowledge with four mystery screenings, each teased through social media clues on Saturdays and Mondays. Films screen Wednesdays, with titles revealed Thursdays and encore screenings Sundays. An $18 passport covers all four films. Check your local theater for participation and showtimes.

📅COMING UP



Cemeterium: Halloween Terrarium Workshop

Oct. 22

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Make a spooky living terrarium during this hands-on workshop led by Travis Ronis of Overall Designs. Materials are provided, with optional seasonal decorations. For ages 18 and older; registration starts at $20.

Hand Embroidery Workshop: Halloween Edition

Oct. 27

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Learn three embroidery stitches and create a seasonal project with instructor Sarah Roberts of In The Quiet Hours. This beginner-friendly workshop is for ages 18 and older; registration is $25.

Howl-O-Ween at Great Wolf Lodge

Through Oct. 31

LaGrange

Celebrate Halloween with daily trick-or-treating on the Trick-or-Treat Trail, a Monster Bash Dance Party, Yoga Tails and seasonal décor. New this year: a 70-foot balloon spider made from 8,600 balloons and Ghostly Globes, a private Halloween experience with a light show and graveyard dessert.

Food Truck Friday: Trunks and Treats

Oct. 30

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, Rex

Celebrate Halloween with food trucks, local vendors, music and trick-or-treating. The family-friendly event has free parking.