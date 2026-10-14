Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 16-18, 2027
ATLANTA - Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events and activities happening around metro Atlanta. We have information on local festivals, concerts and shows, theater, comedy and art, community events, Halloween and more.
🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS
ATLAnime Fest
Oct. 15-18
Underground Atlanta, downtown Atlanta
Celebrate anime, music, gaming and culture at this festival hosted by Trap Sushi.
Paws for Cocktails
Oct. 17
Furkids headquarters campus and sanctuary
Enjoy dinner from Eclipse di Luna, an open bar, a DJ, salsa dancers and live and silent auctions while supporting animal rescue and medical care. Admission is $100; a separate $100 raffle offers a chance to win a seven-night tropical getaway for two.
RELATED: List of fall festivals in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026
Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival
Oct. 16-18
Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain
Watch Highland athletics, piping and drumming contests, and traditional dancing while exploring clan tents, Celtic performances and Scottish food. Tickets are $22.50 in advance or $25 at the gate; children 12 and under get in free. Parking costs extra.
Bayanihan Fest
Oct. 17
Uptown Atlanta, Atlanta
Celebrate Filipino American History Month with music, dance and Filipino food from local vendors. Bayanihan Fest brings cultural performances and community festivities to Uptown Atlanta.
International Festival
Oct. 17-18
Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road NE
Explore global food, music, performances, a marketplace, chalk art and activities for kids. The festival also includes a 5K benefiting We Love Buford Highway. Admission is free.
Atlanta Fair
Through Nov. 8
Across from Center Parc Stadium, downtown Atlanta
Enjoy carnival rides, classic fair food and family attractions, including new rides Fireball and The Jumping Jumbos. Admission is $3 for children 42 inches and under; for others, it ranges from $5 to $10 depending on the day. Ride tickets cost $1.25 each, 25 for $25, or $35 for an unlimited ride armband. Guests younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent after 6 p.m.
📅COMING UP
Fall Festival of Fun
Oct. 24, 5-10 p.m.
Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, Marietta
Bring the family in costume for a free evening of music, entertainment and Halloween displays. There’s also a haunted house, plus food and market vendors.
Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival
Oct. 24-25
Village Green Park, Smyrna
Browse 150 arts and crafts booths, grab something to eat and listen to live music. Beer will be available, and kids will have activities of their own. Admission is free.
Artlanta Festival of Culture
Oct. 30-Nov. 1
Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta
Celebrate Atlanta’s music and arts with murals, installations and three days of listening and dancing. Friday features DJ Kizzy Rock’s Old Atlanta Experience, followed Saturday by a full-album presentation of OutKast’s "ATLiens" with lights, projections and Halloween festivities. Sunday celebrates Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder through vinyl recordings. Festival admission is free; optional costume party lounges cost $45 Saturday and $35 Sunday.
🎸MUSIC & COMEDY
Ali Siddiq: The Custom Fit Tour
Oct. 16
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
See the Houston comedian known for his storytelling style, which he developed while in prison.
Alan Woo: Cooke Noontime Series
Oct. 16
Ackerman Hall at the Michael C. Carlos Museum, Atlanta
Pianist Alan Woo, who made his Lincoln Center debut with the Juilliard Orchestra, performs a program of virtuoso piano music.
Russell Gunn + Blackhawk: Album Release Weekend
Oct. 16-17
The Velvet Note, Alpharetta
Hear two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Russell Gunn and his ensemble perform music from Afrikan-Amerikan Book of the Dead. The seven-song work blends jazz with gospel, funk and hip-hop, exploring Black American history, identity and resilience.
Strand Ole Opry: ‘We Will Always Love Dolly’
Oct. 17-18
Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta
Celebrate Dolly Parton’s songs, stories and spirit with a country bluegrass band, local singers and storytelling. Shows are at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30.
Kathy Griffin: New Face, New Tour
Oct. 18
Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
Catch comedian Kathy Griffin on her latest tour.
Black Violin: Be Free Tour
Oct. 19
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Hear the Grammy-nominated duo blend classical music and hip-hop in a high-energy performance.
Whiplash Comedy
Shows nightly
Ponce City Market, Atlanta
See monthly headliners and Heavy Hitters of Atlanta Comedy at this new stand-up club from Atlanta comedian Marshall Chiles. Tickets start at $24.75.
🎭THEATER AND ARTS
Subverting the Gaze
Oct. 15-Nov. 6
Atlanta
Explore a group photography exhibition curated by Georgia State University’s Charlotte Woolf. The show opens with a reception on Oct. 15.
Cinderella — Atlanta Ballet 2
Oct. 16-17
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Enjoy a child-friendly, narrated ballet featuring the classic fairy tale, colorful costumes and classical music. Recommended for ages 4 and up, the performance runs 1 hour and 15 minutes, including intermission.
Afterglow
Oct. 16-Nov. 1
Cat Eye Creative, Decatur
Explore a group exhibition featuring artists including Brooke Reid, Christina Kwan, Codi Maddox, Evereman, Vanna Black and Zach Wolfe. The show opens with a reception on Oct. 16.
"Minnie Evans: Draw or Die"
Oct. 16
Hapeville
Attend a free community screening of a documentary about artist Minnie Evans at Christ Church & Carriage House in Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park. The event includes a reception with live music and food from local partners, followed by the film and a Q&A with director Linda Royal.
Cumberland Art Festival
Oct. 17-18
Galleria on the Park, Atlanta
Browse work from more than 125 artists at this inaugural free festival presented by Genuine Parts Company. Enjoy live music, local food and beverage vendors, interactive experiences and a Kid Zone. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Other Paths to God
Oct. 9-Nov. 8
Horizon Theatre, Atlanta
Five ICU nurses face a scandal over $3 million in missing money in Kelundra Smith’s funny, poignant dramedy inspired by Atlanta nurses. A playwright discussion follows the Oct. 15 show.
"Mexodus"
Oct. 2-16
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
This hip-hop musical makes its Atlanta debut, exploring a lesser-known chapter of U.S. history: the thousands of enslaved people who crossed the Rio Grande seeking freedom in Mexico. Tickets start at $35.
"Hairspray"
Select dates Oct. 2–24
Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville
Pretty as a Penny Productions presents the Broadway musical about Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teen who lands a spot on a TV dance show and pushes for change. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows on Saturdays. Check the theater’s schedule for times and tickets.
"Macbeth"
Oct. 3-25
Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta
Experience Shakespeare’s dark tragedy about a Scottish general whose unchecked ambition, encouraged by Lady Macbeth, drives him to kill his king and seize the throne. Arrive early for British-style pub food and drinks, with the theater opening one hour and 16 minutes before each performance.
"Ripcord"
Select dates Oct. 8-18
Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody
Watch two women in a senior living home turn a battle of wills into an escalating game of one-upmanship in this comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Tickets are $20-$36.
ARTober Gwinnett
Oct. 1–31
Locations throughout Gwinnett County
The monthlong arts celebration features pop-up galleries, public art and events across the county. Look for mini art galleries in Peachtree Corners, Suwanee and Duluth, plus Not Your Mother’s Art Fest at Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville on Oct. 16. The "GROW HERE" installation in downtown Norcross continues through Nov. 8.
"CYCLE" Screening Hosted by Killer Mike
Oct. 23
Plaza Theatre, Atlanta
Join Killer Mike for the Atlanta premiere of "CYCLE," an award-winning documentary following a Wisconsin family’s six-year search for answers after 18-year-old Ty’Rese West was killed by a police officer. Filmmakers Laura Dyan Kezman and William Howell will join Killer Mike for a post-screening Q&A, with West’s mother, Monique West, also attending. Admission is free with advance RSVP required; space is limited to approximately 300 guests.
"Los Porfiados" (The Stubborns)
Through Nov. 29
Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza, High Museum of Art, Atlanta
Explore 14 interactive inflatable sculptures, some reaching 17 feet tall, in this playful outdoor installation by Chilean creative studio gt2P. Inspired by Chile’s classic roly-poly toy, the exhibit is the 10th project in the High’s outdoor installation series.
Martin Puryear: Nexus
Through Jan. 17, 2027
High Museum of Art, Atlanta
Explore more than 70 works in a variety of materials by Martin Puryear, whose art draws inspiration from global culture, social history and the natural world. The High is the collection’s exclusive Southeast venue.
🍽️FOODIE EVENTS
Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival
Oct. 16-17
United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, Kennesaw
Enjoy two days of barbecue and country music. Admission is free; the Saturday tasting experience costs $35.
A Taste of Chamblee
Oct. 17
Chamblee
Enjoy food and drinks, local artisans, live music, culinary competitions, a kids zone and college football on large screens. Admission is free; food, beverages and crafts are available for purchase.
Georgia Food Festival
Oct. 17-18
Gwinnett Field, Lawrenceville
Enjoy food from more than 50 trucks and vendors, drinks from the Beer Garden & Spirits Village, entertainment and a Family Fun Zone. One-day admission starts at $11.99; two-day admission starts at $17.45. Children 5 and younger get in free.
Downtown Live: Chili Cook-Off
Oct. 17
Hapeville
Sample chili from local cooks competing for the title of best in town, then enjoy live music from Angelina David and Elliott Phillips in Arts Alley. The free, family-friendly event benefits First Baptist Church of Hapeville’s community outreach.
Bicicletta Fall Fest
Oct. 18
Peachtree City
Enjoy passed bites, live music by Joe Garner, a spritz bar and bocce at Bicicletta, 1263 N. Peachtree Parkway. The restaurant’s full Italian menu will also be available. The event is free and open to the public with an RSVP.
🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY
Elephant Extravaganza
Through Jan. 3, 2027
Fernbank Museum, Atlanta
Celebrate the opening of "The Secret World of Elephants" with hands-on activities, family-friendly crafts and engaging experiences exploring these larger-than-life animals.
📅COMING UP
Paint & Sip: Fall in the Park
Oct. 23
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Create fall-inspired artwork in this guided painting workshop at the Piedmont Park Community Center. Materials are included. Registration is $35.
Industry FUN Night
Oct. 26
Atlanta
Enjoy food, drinks, games and networking at Your 3rd Spot during this fundraiser for the Georgia Restaurant Association. The event will bring together restaurant and hospitality professionals and supporters.
Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon
Oct. 30
College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta
Celebrate four college football legends at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. Former Georgia Bulldogs Brandon Boykin and Andre Hastings and former Florida Gators Maurkice Pouncey and Emmitt Smith will be inducted.
🏈SPORTS
Game Day Watch Party: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech and Georgia vs. Auburn
Oct. 17
Highline Park, The Interlock, Atlanta
Catch the college football matchups at Highline Park at The Interlock. Hosted with For the Better, the event features tailgating, pregame activities, food, drinks and team spirit.
JEEP & CAR SHOWS
Richmond Auctions’ Inaugural Fall Spectacular
Oct. 16-17
Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville
Explore more than 125 automobiles and 400 advertising collectibles. Registered bidders can bid in person or online; spectators watch from outside the pavilion. Food and drinks available. Free for museum members; museum admission required for other visitors.
Ridz by the River Fall Car Show
Oct. 17
60 Etowah Springs Road, Cartersville
The 12th annual fall car show will feature hot rods and classic cars plus food trucks and live music. Free event.
American Legion Post 109 Jeep Show
Oct. 17
Doug's Paint & Body Shop, Hartwell
Jeep show with multiple awards (best mod and stock, kids choice, people's choice, commander's choice), vendors and more.
Annual Children's Haven Jeep Run
Oct. 17
Appalachian Gun Mountain Trails, Jasper
Day rides, night rides, multiple vendors, raffles, costume contests and more. Hosted by Children's Haven, Cherokee County Jeepers and Apex Offroad Club. 100% of proceeds donated to Children's Haven.
Bike, Jeep & Car Show Benefit for Brady Doyle
Oct. 17
Rock Spring
Support Brady Doyle and his family during this benefit featuring a bike, Jeep and car show, food, an auction, 50/50 drawing, giveaways and more. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all proceeds helping cover Brady's medical expenses following a serious vehicle crash.
📅COMING UP
Senoia Jeep Fest
Oct. 24
Senoia Speedway, Senoia
Large annual Jeep festival with Halloween-decorated vehicles, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.
Halloween Fundraising Car Show & Festival
Oct. 24
Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, Cartersville
The Halloween fundraising car show and festival will raise funds for Bartow Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. $25 entry fee into car show. 36 trophies awarded. Fun for the whole family.
6th Annual Octoberfast Trunk-or-Treat Classic Car & Truck Show
Oct. 24
Frey Elementary School, Acworth
Cars, candy, costumes and family fun come together at this annual trunk-or-treat and classic car and truck show. Vehicle registration is $25, with Top 31 awards presented during the show.
👻HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES
Capturing the Spirit of Oakland
Oct. 15-18 and select additional dates
Atlanta — Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE
Explore the cemetery after dark with costumed storytellers. Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for children.
RELATED: Halloween haunts & more in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026
SCADFILM In Focus: Art of Fear
Oct. 16
Atlanta
SCADshow hosts a day of panels and screenings exploring how horror comes to life. The program includes a discussion about Netherworld Haunted House, a look at creating fear on screen with visualization supervisor Jason Thielen, a screening of Peacock’s Crystal Lake prequel followed by a conversation with creator Brad Caleb Kane, and a screening of Friday the 13th. Admission is free for SCAD cardholders and alumni; general admission is $10 plus a $4 online fee. The Friday the 13th screening requires a free ticket for all attendees.
Night Mode: Halloween at Mimms Museum
Oct. 16
Roswell
Explore the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art after hours. Guests of all ages can wear costumes and visit exhibits including iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple and Dalí’s Lab: Surrealism Meets Tech. Drinks are available for purchase; regular admission applies, and entry is free for members.
Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade
Oct. 17-18
Little Five Points, Atlanta
Celebrate Halloween with more than 100 artists and vendors, live music, wrestling and a parade on Sunday. The two-day festival is one of the Southeast’s largest Halloween celebrations.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Spooktacular Tour
Oct. 18
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Watch the unedited film with original cast members Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell, a live shadow cast, costume contest and audience participation. Tickets include a bag of props; outside props are not allowed.
All Night Marathon Spooktacular III
Oct. 17
Plaza Theatre, Atlanta
Watch five surprise horror films spanning four decades of international cinema. Two films will be shown on 35mm; titles will be revealed when they hit the screen.
Name That Nightmare
Oct. 18, 21, 25 and 28; Nov. 1
Participating Marcus Theatres locations
Test your horror movie knowledge with four mystery screenings, each teased through social media clues on Saturdays and Mondays. Films screen Wednesdays, with titles revealed Thursdays and encore screenings Sundays. An $18 passport covers all four films. Check your local theater for participation and showtimes.
📅COMING UP
Cemeterium: Halloween Terrarium Workshop
Oct. 22
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Make a spooky living terrarium during this hands-on workshop led by Travis Ronis of Overall Designs. Materials are provided, with optional seasonal decorations. For ages 18 and older; registration starts at $20.
Hand Embroidery Workshop: Halloween Edition
Oct. 27
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Learn three embroidery stitches and create a seasonal project with instructor Sarah Roberts of In The Quiet Hours. This beginner-friendly workshop is for ages 18 and older; registration is $25.
Howl-O-Ween at Great Wolf Lodge
Through Oct. 31
LaGrange
Celebrate Halloween with daily trick-or-treating on the Trick-or-Treat Trail, a Monster Bash Dance Party, Yoga Tails and seasonal décor. New this year: a 70-foot balloon spider made from 8,600 balloons and Ghostly Globes, a private Halloween experience with a light show and graveyard dessert.
Food Truck Friday: Trunks and Treats
Oct. 30
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, Rex
Celebrate Halloween with food trucks, local vendors, music and trick-or-treating. The family-friendly event has free parking.