Thieves use distraction ploy to steal thousands of dollars in jewelry from couple

A couple of sly thieves stole more than $100,000 jewelry from an Atlanta couple. Investigators said they used a distraction ploy to lure the homeowner out of the house while his partner stole the jewelry. Investigators believe the same guys pulled off the same scam in other states.

"It's not something that's new. We've seen this before but we want to make sure people are aware of it and what's going on," said Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chaffee.

On May 29, a woman answered a knock at her door on West Paces Ferry. It was a man saying he would be trimming some trees at her neighbors along the property line. He asked her to step outside so he could show her which trees he'd be working on.

Moments after she walked outside with him, surveillance video shows another man slip into the house. Police said while inside he swiped more than 30 pieces of very expensive jewelry valued at more than $100,000.

Investigators said these men committed this same crime in other states and have just been arrested and are now in custody in Arkansas. Atlanta police are trying to determine if these two men are behind any other incidents here in Georgia.

Sgt. Chaffee said they're not the first to pull off this type of distraction ploy and won't be the last. Officers said homeowners need to be aware of how the crime works and keep their guard up when strangers come to their door.

"If you do encounter this if you're suspicious of what they're doing. Ask questions, ask for a business card, call 911, have police come out," said Sgt. Chaffee.

Police said anyone who believes the people at the door are legit and go outside, make sure to lock the door and turn on the alarm.

