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Newton County teen arrested for social media threats against classmate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 17, 2026 8:48pm EDT
Newton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old student faces felony charges for making social media threats against a Newton College and Career Academy classmate.
    • The FBI and GBI assisted local authorities in the investigation, leading to the teenager's arrest and juvenile prosecution.
    • Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for any threats or acts of violence targeting the school system.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 15-year-old Newton County boy was arrested after making online threats towards a classmate.

What we know:

The teenager, who attends the Newton College and Career Academy, was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts and interfering with school operations.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the boy made the threats on social media to a fellow student. 

What we don't know:

Because of the student’s age, his name was not released. The exact nature of the threats was also not revealed.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s office page, Sheriff Ezell Brown reiterated that "any threats or acts of violence targeting students, staff or the school system will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable."

He also thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assisting in the investigation.

What's next:

The juvenile court system will handle the case. 

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Newton CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety