Thieves targeting disabled cars in metro Atlanta

A thief using an unmarked tow truck took dozens of abandoned vehicles from the interstates around Atlanta.

The ultimate destination, according to Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum, a yard in the city of South Fulton.

"We had 37 of those," Schierbaum told members of the city council public safety panel. The location south of Atlanta is commonly referred to as a chop shop.

South Fulton and Atlanta police hit the location last week and recovered car parts and made some arrests.

It is a good idea, said a representative of AAA, to remain with your vehicle if you have a breakdown until help arrives.

"You want to make sure your car is not vandalized," said Mark Jenkins. "Also, when first responders or the tow driver arrives, you can let him know what we need to do with the car."

In some cases, vehicles may be left unattended for days because the owner may have to make financial arrangements to handle a repair.

That vehicle is then left vulnerable to car thieves.

