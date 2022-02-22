Thieves targeting church mailboxes in Milton, police say

article

Thieves are targeting Atlanta area churches, stealing tithe checks from the church mailboxes, police said.

The Milton Police Department posted a photo of its Facebook page on Tuesday hoping someone will recognize the people in it.

Investigators said they do not know if the people in the photo were involved, but they would like to speak to them as their actions appeared suspicious. Police said they looked like women. One appeared to be shielding the mailbox with a jacket.

They may be driving a 2006 to 2011 Kia Sedona with a rear trim.

The name of the church where the donations were stolen was not named by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milton Police Department.

