Thieves target items for those in need at historic Old Fourth Ward church

Crooks broke in at the Butler St. Baptist Church and ransacked the house of worship. It happened early Thursday on Ralph McGill Blvd., NE in the Old Fourth Ward. Criminals even stole gifts for children in need.

They emptied the safe and even tore apart the pastor’s office. Yolanda Fitten, a senior trustee of the church, walked into the church and realized something was wrong.

"I noticed that a lot of our food had been missing," Fitten said. Crooks grabbed whatever they could take. "Clothing, health and beauty, serving the community."

The 120-year-old church was getting ready to distribute food and clothes to the surrounding community this weekend as it does each month. "The church is supposed to love and that’s what we’re about and give back," Fitten said.

But crooks took from the people who need it most. "They stole toys, a lot of bikes that we were planning to give the children for Christmas," Fitten said.

She says criminals have broken in three times in the past two months. They have mismatched windows to show for it. "We have security doors locked. They broke our security cameras."

Butler Street Baptist wants to buy new cameras. But the house of worship largely serves seniors on fixed incomes. "Funds are not always accessible for us," Fitten said.

Police are investigating. The church says it is beefing up security. And it says it’s still doing its food and clothing giveaway on Saturday despite the break-in.