Thieves steal cash register containing more than $4K from store on Roswell Road NE

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Thieves were able to steal a cash register containing more than $4,000 from a convenience store in the 4300 block of Roswell Road NE shortly before 4 a.m. Aug. 2.

According to Atlanta Police Department, officers responding to the store say a black Dodge Charger speeding away from the store as they arrived. The officers chose not to pursue due to unsafe conditions.

The thieves busted through a window to get to the cash register.

Officers met with the keyholder for the store and they are currently reviewing surveillance video.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should reach out to the Atlanta Police Department.