Police: Thieves smash in front doors of Buckhead jewelry store

article

Police are searching for one or more suspects who broke into a Buckhead jewelry store early Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to a report of an alarm at the Antwerp Diamonds of Buckhead on the 3600 block of Peachtree Street.

At the scene, officers found the jewelry store's glass front doors smashed. The suspects were already gone.

The business is now searching to see if anything was stolen in the break-in.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE