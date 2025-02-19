Expand / Collapse search
Thief accused of assaulting South Fulton gas station employee sought

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 19, 2025 1:40pm EST
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Police are seeking public assistance to identify person involved in assault at Shell gas station on Industrial Boulevard in South Fulton.
    • The robbery occurred on Feb. 17 at around 12:17 a.m., during which the suspects assaulted the store attendant and stole money from the register.
    • Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, with informants eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Authorities are reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying a person allegedly involved in a robbery at a Shell gas station in South Fulton.

The incident occurred on Feb. 17 at approximately 12:17 a.m. at the station located at 5630 Fulton Industrial Blvd.

During the robbery, a thief assaulted a store attendant and stole money from the cash register. 

The police have released video footage and photographs of the suspects in hopes that the public can help identify them.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting 738477. Informants are not required to provide their name or any identifying details and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by Crime Stoppers. 

