Thief accused of assaulting South Fulton gas station employee sought

Authorities are reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying a person allegedly involved in a robbery at a Shell gas station in South Fulton.

The incident occurred on Feb. 17 at approximately 12:17 a.m. at the station located at 5630 Fulton Industrial Blvd.

During the robbery, a thief assaulted a store attendant and stole money from the cash register.

The police have released video footage and photographs of the suspects in hopes that the public can help identify them.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting 738477. Informants are not required to provide their name or any identifying details and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.