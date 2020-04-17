'They needed to party': Woman checking on elderly parents finds them dancing outside the front door

This is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

Alisa Renee's parents are 75 and 84-years-old. She says she does drive-by visits to her parents house with her son to make sure they have everything they need while social distancing.

As she pulled up on Wednesday, she caught her parents dancing on the front steps of their house!

"Today, I guess they needed to party," she tweeted.

Grooving to "Joy and Pain" by Frankie Beverly and Maze, Alisa's mom is seen waving her hands in the air while her 'Pop Pop' comes up with his own adorable dance moves.

The video has been viewed over 6.8 million times on Twitter and has over 52,000 likes on Alisa's Instagram page.