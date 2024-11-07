Family, friends to celebrate life of former Fulton County Judge Thelma Wyatt Cummings Moore

article

Family and friends will gather on Thursday and Friday to celebrate the life of former Fulton County Judge Thelma Wyatt Cummings Moore.

Moore died on Oct. 9 in Atlanta at the age of 79.

Moore made history as the first African-American woman to serve on the City Court of Atlanta and as the first woman to serve as chief judge of the Fulton County Superior Court.

She was also the first African-American woman to serve as the chief administrative judge for any judicial circuit in Georgia.

Moore was honored in her life with the Judicial Excellence Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Diversity and Inclusion by the Georgia State Bar Association.

"Judge Moore’s legacy is one of unparalleled leadership, service, and unwavering commitment to justice," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote about Moore's death. "Throughout her trailblazing career, she exemplified integrity, fairness, and compassion in every decision she made, touching countless lives and shaping the future of our legal system. I proudly walk in the footsteps of great women like her."

A public viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. The next day, a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church on Cascade Road.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Dada Sisterhood Inc., to support a scholarship program made in her honor.

Moore is survived by her brother and sister and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.