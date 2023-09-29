Theft in Gwinnett County highlights increase in violent shopliftings nationwide

Gwinnett County Police are looking for four people they say stole from a Home Depot and injured one of the store's employees. This comes as a national report shows thieves getting more violent.

On September 22, police say two adults and two teens stole $400 worth of power tools from The Home Depot on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

"During the course of that, an employee, I believe it was a loss prevention officer, confronted one or more of the individuals," Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

"One of the suspects pushed or shoved the employee, which caused him to hit his head on something, either a cabinet or a shelf, or something, and he sustained an injured to his head causing him to end up in the hospital for some time," he added.

Police say that employee has since been released from the hospital. They say the group took off in a dark Gray Chrysler 300.

Retailers across the country say incidents like this are a growing problem. According to the most recent security survey by the National Retail Federation, 88% of retailers said shoplifters were more aggressive and violent than a year ago.

"Some have been forced to put more merchandise under lock and key. Twenty-eight percent of our respondents reported being forced to close a specific location, 45% have reduced operating hours, and 30% have either reduced or altered in product selection as a direct result of retail crime," David Johnston, National Retail Federation VP of Asset Protection and Retail Operations, explained.

Target announced this week they'll be closing nine stores across the country siting safety of their teams and guests.

In Gwinnett County, police hope someone recognizes these thieves before they strike again.

"Detectives will look at other shoplifting incidences and see if they match up to any other cases we've had," Winderweedle said.

If you have any information on the identities of the four people police say are behind this most recent incident contact Gwinnett County Police.