Theatrical Outfit celebrates the holidays at 'Pemberley'

It’s been more than 200 years since Jane Austen wrote Pride and Prejudice, but contemporary audiences continue to fall in love with the classic novel of romance and its unforgettable characters. And now, Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit is bringing those characters (and a few new ones) to life in a production perfect for the holiday season.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is onstage now at Theatrical Outfit, with performances continuing through December 29th. Written by Georgia-native Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Carolyn Cook, the play is a companion piece to the popular Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.

So how are the two related? As the action of Miss Bennet takes place upstairs at Pemberley Estate, the action of The Wickhams is happening “downstairs” — where the characters must deal with the unexpected arrival of Mr. George Wickham. Didn’t see Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley during last year’s run? No problem — cast members say even those without much knowledge of Austen’s original novel will be able to understand and enjoy this production.

Tickets for The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley start at $15, and are available for purchase online here. Theatrical Outfit is located at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s, at 84 Luckie St. NW in Atlanta.

We couldn’t wait to check out this “expansion” of the Pride and Prejudice world, so we stopped by Theatrical Outfit for a first look. Click on the video player to hear more from the cast!