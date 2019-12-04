‘The story of your family, probably’: Sip the holiday tea with ‘The Moodys’ on FOX

Like the perfect holiday fudge, every family has a few nuts in it, and '“The Moodys” are no exception. It’s the perfect storm this holiday season with the reunion of this tight-knit, yet dysfunctional family on FOX.

Starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominees

enis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, the series follows the chaotic family of five and airs over three nights with back-to-back episodes. beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4.

“From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the others – as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog,” a press release on the show read.

HOW TO WATCH:

“The Moodys” airs on FOX

Starting Dec. 4, catch back-to-back episodes for three nights from 9-9:30 p.m. ET/PT and then 9:30-10 p.m. ET/PT

The series will resume on Dec. 9 with back-to-back episodes for two nights

The series shows a big, loving family gathering for the holidays under one roof. It’s clear that the family cares for each other, but they just can’t seem to find the right way to express it.

“The holidays bring out the worst in people,” said Leary in an inside look into the filming of the series.

“It’s basically the story of your family, probably,” says Leary.

The series shows a clash of resentments built up over years mixed with the right amount of family devotion — just in time for holidays.

The show also features the three grown children of Leary and Perkins’ characters, Dan (Francois Arnaud, “The Borgias”), the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”; Bridget (Chelsea Frei, “Sideswiped”), the middle sister and the overachiever”; and Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel, “Man Seeking Woman,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise), the oldest sibling and “screw-up,” still living at home with his parents.

Viewers can expect an epic clash of family drama on this new series, as Leary reminds anyone looking for a perfect, sappy family not to watch the show.

Catch this epic family clash and sip the tea with “The Moodys” on FOX starting Dec. 4.