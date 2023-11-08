Expand / Collapse search

‘The Masked Singer’: Hibiscus revealed as popular reality star

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations

Hibiscus revealed on new episode of 'The Masked Singer'

A popular reality star was revealed on "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

"The Masked Singer" celebrated "One Hit Wonders Night" on Wednesday — and unmasked a popular reality star in the process.

Luann De Lesseps, who rose to fame as a cast member on the hit reality television show "The Real Housewives of New York," was unmasked as Hibiscus.

The 58-year-old is best known as an original cast member of the Bravo series, participating in 13 of 14 seasons on the show. She also starred in a spin-off series earlier this year "Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake."

Luann De Lesseps revealed as Hibiscus on ‘The Masked Singer’

"I had the best time," De Lesseps told the audience, adding, "Jenny – she got it from the very beginning." 

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was able to accurately predict that Lesseps, also known as "The Countess," was beneath the costume. 

0409da7c-

Hibiscus performs in the "One Hit Wonder" episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

"I always wanted to see one of your cabaret shows, and now I feel like, ‘Oh my god, I got to see her perform live here on ‘The Masked Singer.’"

Next week on "The Masked Singer"

Next week on "The Masked Singer," the season’s final wild-card contestant joins the show.

The show will also crank up the color and boy band songs to celebrate the release of the Blockbuster musical franchise "Trolls Band Together."

hibiscus-fox.jpg

Hibiscus takes the stage on "The Masked Singer" on Nov. 8. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

The stars of the film Poppy and Branch will also take the stage for a special performance, delivering a glittery opening song and sneaking special clues to the panel.

"The Masked Singer" Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. 

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.