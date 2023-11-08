‘The Masked Singer’: Hibiscus revealed as popular reality star

" The Masked Singer " celebrated "One Hit Wonders Night" on Wednesday — and unmasked a popular reality star in the process.

Luann De Lesseps, who rose to fame as a cast member on the hit reality television show "The Real Housewives of New York," was unmasked as Hibiscus.

The 58-year-old is best known as an original cast member of the Bravo series, participating in 13 of 14 seasons on the show. She also starred in a spin-off series earlier this year "Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake."

"I had the best time," De Lesseps told the audience, adding, "Jenny – she got it from the very beginning."

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was able to accurately predict that Lesseps, also known as "The Countess," was beneath the costume.

Hibiscus performs in the "One Hit Wonder" episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

"I always wanted to see one of your cabaret shows, and now I feel like, ‘Oh my god, I got to see her perform live here on ‘The Masked Singer.’"

Next week on "The Masked Singer"

Next week on "The Masked Singer," the season’s final wild-card contestant joins the show.

The show will also crank up the color and boy band songs to celebrate the release of the Blockbuster musical franchise "Trolls Band Together."

Hibiscus takes the stage on "The Masked Singer" on Nov. 8. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

The stars of the film Poppy and Branch will also take the stage for a special performance, delivering a glittery opening song and sneaking special clues to the panel.

"The Masked Singer" Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

