'The guy is very fast': Thief caught on camera stealing expensive lawn equipment

A business owner wants whoever stole thousands of dollars in equipment from him to be caught.

Doorbell surveillance captured the moments a man took lawn equipment from the back of a landscaping truck.

"Wow. It’s not possible," Owner Javier Torres said.

A doorbell camera captured the moments a man broke into a landscaping truck and got away with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

"I said wow. This guy is very fast and strong," Torres recounted.

The owner of the landscaping company, Javier Torres, was working in the backyard of a home in the Midway Woods neighborhood in DeKalb County.

The incident happened last Wednesday morning.

"The guy is very fast. He was very fast. He’s a professional," Torres said.

Torres believes the man is a professional because he cut through the steel arm of the truck to get inside.

Torres estimates the man got away with over $4,500 of gear including a mower, several backpack blowers, weed eaters, a chainsaw, and more.

"We had to buy new equipment we need to work. We don’t have any excuses. We need to work again," Torres said.

Torres said it was just one man responsible and drove a green-colored Subaru-type vehicle.

The crime only took one minute and 26 seconds.

"Just to stop it. Work like a man. Work like a man like us," Torres said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the DeKalb Police Department.

