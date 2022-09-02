AJC: No concrete plans to scale back print delivery, but change on horizon

article

Rumors about the future of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have been swirling following a recent report that the newspaper was planning to discontinue daily print editions.

SaportaReport stated the AJC had plans to go to a weekend print edition only, but that it would continue its digital news operation seven days a week, citing interviews with people close to the newspaper. The report indicated the move would likely not happen until sometime in 2023.

FOX 5 reached out to the AJC for comment and learned that while the newspaper has no plans at present to change its print schedule, that day is on the horizon.

"As of now, we do not have concrete plans to scale back our seven-day print delivery, but eventually, that day will come," said AJC General Manager Bala Sundaramoothy. "When we do decide to reduce our print schedule, it will be because our business is ready and our employees, subscribers, advertisers, and partners will be the first to know."

Sundaramoorthy went on to say that the AJC has been dedicated in its decision-making to grow its digital footprint, and to that effect they have seen success.

"Over the last several years, most of our operational work has been focused on bolstering our digital products and reducing our emphasis on print production," said Sundaramoothy. "As a result, we have doubled our digital subscribers, and we’re reaching more people than ever before."

The AJC is the only major daily newspaper in the metro Atlanta area and has been in publication for 150 years.