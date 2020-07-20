"THE EAGLE HAS LANDED"

article

Those words spoken by American astronaut, Neil Armstrong, crackled over the speakers at NASA’s mission control 51 years ago today. — Yes, 51 years ago! — indicating that Apollo 11 had indeed touched down on the lunar surface.

Those words still move me. A reminder of America’s greatness and what we can do when we have a mind to do it!

There’s much going on in the world today. But the occasion of this great anniversary gives me pause to remember when we — and the entire world — were as one with the men of Apollo 11 and their journey for all mankind.

The first man to step on the surface on the moon was the late Neil Armstrong, who passed away eight years ago.

Below is my memory of that time - 51 years ago.

(from August 27, 2012)

Here’s to Neil Armstrong, the first man on the mound.

His death tugged at my heart as I recall the dreams he helped launch after taking that “one giant leap for mankind,” in July 1969.

As a young boy in the 60’s, I was fascinated by the space program (who wasn’t!). I did my share of day-dreaming - staring out the classroom window at the sky and imagining myself in Armstrong’s place. Would I have been as brave?

I had the honor of meeting and interviewing him years ago in Houston. Everything I had heard about him was true. Incredibly humble. He never wanted to profit financially from simply serving his country - as he put it.

Those were wonderful days for young dreamers like me. They inspired all of us to not only to dream, but to dream big!

We still have heroes. They’re serving in our military and wear the uniforms of first responders here at home. But in the words of Tom Hanks in the movie, Apollo 13.. today, “I look up at the Moon and wonder, when we will be going back, and who will that be?”