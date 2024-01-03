The Bougie Grazer founder opens Castleberry Hill location

Just a few months ago, Atlanta entrepreneur Shandra Turner was in the Good Day Atlanta studio, helping us create the perfect Halloween party treats. And while we were thrilled by the food, we were even more excited about the special announcement Turner made during the live segment.

"I am opening up a brick-and-mortar," said Turner, founder of The Bougie Grazer. "Everyone who’s stuck with me for the past two years, it’s time to bring them somewhere."

And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got to explore that "somewhere" ourselves!

This morning, we made our first visit to Turner’s new artisan studio in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood, just down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Regular Good Day Atlanta viewers will be familiar with Turner and her The Bougie Grazer concept; built around the idea of "elegant snacking," Turner specializes in upscale charcuterie boards covered in fine meats, cheeses, and fruits. The business owner says the new brick-and-mortar spot will allow customers to easily design their dream boards, tailoring them to specific events and occasions.

"Just think of when you go in to make a sandwich: you can pick the items that you want. So, it is going to be a build-your-own-charcuterie," says Turner. "Now, you won’t have to build it. I will build it. But I’ll have all of the fixings there, and you can pick which meats you want, pick which cheese you want, so, it’s going to be a totally different concept."

The Castleberry Hill studio will also give Turner a "home base" in which to host regular workshops and events, and she says the space will also be available to rent for private events.

Shandra Turner has made the trip to the Good Day Atlanta studio so many times that we decided it was only fair that we make the trip out to see her. So, we spent the morning at The Bougie Grazer in Castleberry Hill, checking out the space and also designing our own charcuterie masterpieces. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting "bougie" with our favorite snacks!