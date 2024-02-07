Atlanta Dream celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Wednesday is National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and the Atlanta Dream are celebrating at DT Howard Middle School in Atlanta.

Team leaders tell FOX 5 there are new plans in the works, but amplifying women and girls in sports has always been a huge part of the organization. For the past three years, the Atlanta Dream has partnered with Microsoft to teach young girls the power of sports and technology.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Dream will host a pep rally at DT Howard Middle School. They'll have games, a panel, and students will even get to meet one of the current players on the team.

The Atlanta Dream organization has been around for 17 years, and is the longest running professional women's sports organization in the state of Georgia. The WNBA season tips off on May 15, and The Dream will have their home opener on May 21.

For more information on the team, and to purchase tickets click here.








