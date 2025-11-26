Thanksgiving weather: Much cooler weather starting Wednesday

The Brief • More than an inch of beneficial rain fell overnight, easing drought conditions.

• Dense fog advisories are in effect for parts of east Alabama, with patchy fog elsewhere.

• Thanksgiving will be sunny but unseasonably cool, with highs in the low 50s.

Metro Atlanta is drying out just in time for Thanksgiving after a soaking rain pushed through the region overnight. The final bands of rain cleared the viewing area just before dawn Wednesday, leaving behind more than an inch of rainfall in many spots.

The system delivered much-needed moisture to drought-stricken areas, especially across Troup and Heard counties in Georgia and Randolph County in Alabama. Southern and eastern counties saw lighter totals, but meteorologists say the widespread rain will still help ease ongoing drought conditions.

The saturated ground also contributed to areas of fog Wednesday morning. A dense fog advisory was issued for parts of east Alabama, including Randolph and Cleburne counties, where visibility dropped significantly. Patchy fog also developed in Central Georgia, the North Georgia mountains and isolated pockets across the Atlanta metro.

Temperatures were in the upper 50s early Wednesday with clouds and fog lingering. Winds are expected to pick up through the morning, helping to clear skies but keeping temperatures cool. Highs will stay in the low 60s, close to seasonal averages and well below the record-warm afternoons the region has seen recently.

Conditions will turn even cooler for Thanksgiving Day. Lows will drop into the 30s Wednesday night, and highs Thursday will only reach the low 50s under sunny skies.

Today (Wed):

Clouds and fog early, then clearing. Breezy. High near 62.

🌫️➡️🌤️💨

Tonight:

Clear and colder. Low 30s.

❄️🌙

Thanksgiving Day (Thu):

Sunny but unseasonably cool. High 53.

☀️🦃🥶

Black Friday:

Dry and chilly. High 49–52.

🌤️🛍️

Weekend:

Dry through Saturday. Rain returns Sunday.

⛅➡️🌧️

Warming centers will be open in DeKalb County beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Nov. 26-28) for those who need them.

They can be found at:

• Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

• St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

• Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr, Decatur

• Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr, Decatur

Rain is not expected to return until Sunday.