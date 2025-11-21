Thanksgiving travel rush kicks off, more expected to drive than fly

The Brief TSA wait times remain under five minutes at Atlanta airport AAA expects 2.3 million Georgians to travel, mostly by car GDOT halts roadwork through Sunday to ease holiday traffic



The Thanksgiving travel rush officially begins today, and despite expectations for one of the busiest travel periods of the year, operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were running smoothly Friday morning.

What they're saying:

Airport officials reported wait times of less than five minutes at TSA’s main checkpoint — with some lanes moving travelers through in as little as two minutes. They say passengers should still arrive early, but so far the morning crowds have been manageable.

AAA expects 2.3 million Georgians to travel at least 50 miles during the holiday period, with road travel far outpacing air travel.

Nationwide, nearly 73 million Americans — about 90% of holiday travelers — are choosing to drive.

Transportation officials in Atlanta are urging drivers to slow down, plan ahead and prepare for earlier nightfall, which has contributed to an uptick in roadway incidents.

To ease congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation will pause road construction from Wednesday through Sunday.

What's next:

Airport officials plan to hold a news conference later today outlining how they’ll manage the expected surge in passengers.