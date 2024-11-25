2.1M Georgians expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving travel

The Brief State officials in Georgia are urging drivers to exercise caution as an estimated 2.1 million people will be traveling on the roads for Thanksgiving this year. There were 23 fatalities from crashes during last year's Thanksgiving period. Recommendations include using seatbelts and arranging sober rides home to avoid driving under the influence.



As millions of people in Georgia get ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving this week, state officials are reminding drivers to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

According to AAA, about 35,000 more drivers in the Peach State will be on the roads during Thanksgiving compared to last year, adding up to 2.1 million total. More drivers mean more risks, which is why they want everyone to keep safety top of mind.

"Our goal is when crashes occur everyone is able to walk away from that crash," Allen Poole, Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, said.

State officials say over Thanksgiving last year, 23 people died in crashes.

"Please do your part to help us reduce these numbers this year. 23 lives lost is unacceptable," Colonel Billy Hitchens with the Georgia State Patrol said.

Atlanta traffic

Officials say you can do just that by planning ahead, like making sure everyone is wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say they've seen firsthand how seatbelts can save lives when vehicles overturn. GSP Corporal James Jeffrey recalled a crash he responded to over the summer.

"Both drivers in both vehicles were restrained, and I believe that their seatbelts played a very important role in making sure that neither driver was seriously injured," Jeffrey said.

They also want people planning to drink to think ahead and find a sober ride home.

Atlanta traffic

According to federal data from 2018 to 2022, during Thanksgiving in Georgia, 70% of fatal crashes involved a driver whose blood alcohol content level was twice the legal limit.

"Last Thanksgiving holiday period, GPS arrested 325 people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. With the availability of rideshare services, there is no excuse to drive impaired," Hitchens said.

AAA will also have their "Tow to Go" service available from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday if you need a safe ride home, but they do stress that shouldn't be a first resort. They still encourage everyone to utilize rideshare or designate a sober driver.