Texas man mysteriously disappears from Atlanta airport: search intensifies

A Texas man has been reported missing after last being seen at the Atlanta airport earlier this month.

What we know:

Rashon Barney, 27, of Houston, was reported missing on Tuesday. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Barney was last seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Aug. 2.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and orange shorts.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Barney or knows any information on his disappearance should contact the APD Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.