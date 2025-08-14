Texas man mysteriously disappears from Atlanta airport: search intensifies
ATLANTA - A Texas man has been reported missing after last being seen at the Atlanta airport earlier this month.
What we know:
Rashon Barney, 27, of Houston, was reported missing on Tuesday. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Barney was last seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Aug. 2.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and orange shorts.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Barney or knows any information on his disappearance should contact the APD Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.