Texas football game brings record number of planes to Barrow County Airport

article

The Brief Barrow County Airport saw a record 73 aircraft land over the weekend. Gov. Brian Kemp was among those flying out of the airport. Athens Ben Epps Airport had to redirect flights because it hit capacity.



The Barrow County Airport said it saw a record number of aircraft over the weekend.

By the numbers:

In total, the airport reported 73 aircraft landings, including 53 jets, 14 turboprops, and six piston-engine planes.

Eight of those jets were classified as large aircraft, according to the airport manager, who noted the airport typically averages only four large planes a year.

Dig deeper:

Among those flying out of the airport was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The airport didn't say where Kemp was flying.

Local perspective:

The Athens Ben Epps airport said it had hundreds of flights over the weekend. Due to large aircraft, it could only hold 140 planes at one time, so it diverted flights to Barrow, Gwinnett and Rockdale Counties.