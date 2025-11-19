Texas football game brings record number of planes to Barrow County Airport
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Barrow County Airport said it saw a record number of aircraft over the weekend.
By the numbers:
In total, the airport reported 73 aircraft landings, including 53 jets, 14 turboprops, and six piston-engine planes.
Eight of those jets were classified as large aircraft, according to the airport manager, who noted the airport typically averages only four large planes a year.
Dig deeper:
Among those flying out of the airport was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The airport didn't say where Kemp was flying.
Local perspective:
The Athens Ben Epps airport said it had hundreds of flights over the weekend. Due to large aircraft, it could only hold 140 planes at one time, so it diverted flights to Barrow, Gwinnett and Rockdale Counties.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Barrow County Airport and a statement from Athens Ben Epps Airport.