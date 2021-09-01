Officials find missing endangered toddlers safely in Tennessee

article

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has found two toddlers who were the subject of an Endangered Child Alert and had been missing since Tuesday.

Officials say 1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer were believed to be with their non-custodial father. Wednesday morning, the TBI says the brother and sister were found safely in Madisonville.

According to the TBI, the two children may have been in a 2008 blue Honda Odyssey minivan with the Tennessee license plate CXD312. Officials say the vehicle has an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side just below the rear window.

Anara is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes with a height of 2 feet 10 inches and a weight of around 31 pounds. Rykin is 3-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 47 pounds and also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, you should please call the Lenoir City Police Department at 865-458-9081 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND

