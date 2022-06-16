Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Teenage girl in Tennessee Amber Alert found safe in Indiana, TBI says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Tennessee
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Alexis Byrn, who had been missing from Blount County, Tennessee, since June 12, was found with Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana. article

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Alexis Byrn, who had been missing from Blount County, Tennessee, since June 12, was found with Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana. 

BLOUNTY COUNTY, Tenn. - A teenage girl at the center of a Georgia Amber Alert was found safe on Thursday and a 23-year-old man is in custody. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Alexis Byrn, who had been missing from Blount County, Tennessee, since June 12, was found with Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana. 

Covington was wanted by the Blount County Sheriff's Office for kidnappings and arrested, the TBI said. 

Authorities announced they'd found Bryn and Covington about a hour after sharing images of them on social media.

The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 