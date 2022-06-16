Teenage girl in Tennessee Amber Alert found safe in Indiana, TBI says

article

A teenage girl at the center of a Georgia Amber Alert was found safe on Thursday and a 23-year-old man is in custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Alexis Byrn, who had been missing from Blount County, Tennessee, since June 12, was found with Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana.

Covington was wanted by the Blount County Sheriff's Office for kidnappings and arrested, the TBI said.

Authorities announced they'd found Bryn and Covington about a hour after sharing images of them on social media.

