Police: 29-year-old Chamblee man goes missing without needed medication

Chamblee police are searching for a 29-year-old who has been declared missing after leaving his hotel room.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 29-year-old Temujin Jamarin Perkins.

Officials say Perkins has not been seen or contacted his mother since leaving his hotel room on foot around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Perkins suffers from PTSD and schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication.

The missing man is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 232 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a pink and gray anime shirt, Chicago Bulls shorts, black socks, and blue and white Nike flip-flops.

If you have any information that could help police find Perkins, contact the Chamblee Police Department at 0-395-2421.