Temperatures approach record highs starting mid-week

Temperatures will continue to climb this week before they plateau in the low-90s late this week, forecasts showed Monday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is predicting near-record highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be well above the average for mid-May, which is 81 degrees.

The week began in the mid-80s on Monday, and forecasts are calling for another day in the mid-80s on Tuesday. The FOX 5 Storm Team projects the high to hit about 86 degrees.

The first 90-degree days of 2022 are forecasted for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, the projected high of 90 degrees would fall about 2 degrees shy of May 1996 when the high was a record 92 degrees.

Thursday and Friday both project to be 92 degrees by the afternoon. The May 19 record high was 96 degrees in 1938 and the May 20 high was 94 degrees in 1941.

Next week, temperatures could return near normal and there could be some wet weather in the southeast.