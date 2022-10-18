Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Greene County, Putnam County, Upson County
6
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Tellus Science Museum adds rare recently fallen Georgia meteorite to collection

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Tellus Science Museum)

JUNCTION CITY, Ga. - Georgia's Tellus Science Museum has a new addition to its collection, and it's one that out of this world.

Late at night on Sept. 26, a meteorite exploded over the small town of Junction City, Georgia - bursting into a fireball that lit up part of Talbot County's sky.

That night, astronomer Dr. Ed Albin and other meteorite hunters Pat Branch and Carl Dietrich figured out where the piece of space fell, and raced to the scene where they found a small impact crater.

After intense searching, the three men found multiple piece of the radical rock - the second largest will now be part of Tellus' collection.

"This is very exciting, because finding a meteorite soon after it falls is a very rare occasion, and it fell here in Georgia," said Tellus Executive Director Jose Santamaria. "And to think – this rock was in space a little over three weeks ago!" 

The meteorite is about 219 grams and has been tentatively identified as a chondrite - commonly known as a stony meteorite. Scientists are working to further classify the rock.

So far about a dozen fragments have been found at the site of what's now being tentatively called the Junction City Meteorite's impact crater.

The meteorite was the 27th charted in Georgia and the sixth that people has witnessed fall in the state.