Teens suspected in attempted gun shop break-in, Fayette County sheriff says

Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.

This young man who deputies arrested Thursday night is 15. In August, a girl that Fayette County deputies arrested for another attempted break in at that same gun store was even younger.

This week, deputies released a video of a suspect wanted in the attempted break in of Autrey’s Gun Store in September.

Investigators say a tipster provided information that led to the arrest Thursday of a 15-year-old from Jonesboro.

He is accused of stealing a Kia before the attempted break in. They say he was captured on surveillance video at a gas station that same night along with the stolen car.

The same night, someone attempted to break into the backdoor of Autrey’s Gun Store. That Kia was spotted leaving the scene according to deputies.

Sheriff Barry Babb says while stealing a car is bad enough, the theft of guns is off-the-charts in impact on the community.

In August, deputies were on the lookout for two young women, who were captured on camera casing the gun store the day before another attempted break in. Deputies eventually identified and arrested one of the girls, who they say was 14 years old. They believe the second girl with her was also a young teenager.

Deputies say there could be more arrests coming in this latest break in attempt at Autrey’s. They say several other people were seen with the 15-year-old that night.