2 teens indicted for murder of 20-year-old at Athens apartments

Two teenagers have been indicted for the deadly shooting of a man at an Athens apartment complex in May.

The shooting happened on the night of May 27 at the Rolling Ridge Apartments.

Officers who responded to the scene found the victim, identified as 20-year-old Cameron Manago, shot at least once.

Medics rushed Manago to a local hospital, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

On Monday, Attorney General Chris Carr announced that 17-year-old Zyquavious Thomas and 15-year-old Keanthony Sorrells had been indicted for Manago's murder.

The two teens are accused of being members of Sex Money Murder, a gang with ties to the Bloods.

"All Georgians deserve to feel safe in their communities, and we’re fighting each day to ensure that’s a reality," said Carr. "Since partnering with ACCPD two years ago, we have successfully prosecuted repeat offenders, addressed an ongoing gang conflict in the area, and secured justice for families who have lost loved ones due to gang violence. Our efforts have made a significant impact on the Athens-Clarke County community, but there’s still more work to do, and we will continue to use all available resources to combat gang activity in our state."

Thomas and Sorrells are facing charges of murder, felony murder, armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, 1 count of possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, and four counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

A third individual, 18-year-old Janiya Moore, was indicted on drug charges.