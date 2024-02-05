15-year-olds caught with carjacked vehicle, guns in Cobb County, police say

article

Two teenagers are facing charges after police say they carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint and drove it into Cobb County.

Officials with the Powder Springs Police Department say at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, FLOCK cameras notified officers of a vehicle that had been reported as carjacked and had entered the city limits.

Investigators say the vehicle had been taken at gunpoint by two people earlier in the day in DeKalb County.

Officers found the vehicle parked in the Defoors Farm neighborhood near Hiram Springs Road.

During their investigation, officials say two people left a nearby home and went to get back in the vehicle. After a short foot chase, both were caught.

Investigators say the two suspects were 15-year-old boys. According to officials, both were armed and one had a mask that had been used in the carjacking.

Both teens were taken to the Cobb County Youth Detention Center and will face charges in both Cobb and DeKalb County.