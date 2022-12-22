Expand / Collapse search
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown.

APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.

Feeling suspicious, the officer turned around and went back to the location to investigate but couldn't find them near the parking deck close to where they were standing.

While quickly patrolling the deck, the officer saw the same group looking into unoccupied parked cars. After they noticed the officer, police say they fled. The officer was able to apprehend one of the teens at the deck. Additional officers found the rest near State Farm Arena shortly afterward.

Police say one of the teens arrested had a gun.

All four were charged with loitering and prowling and released to their guardians.

Becuase all four suspects are juveniles, police will not be releasing their identities.