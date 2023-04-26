Police: Teens caught with stolen credit cards, gun, drugs in Powder Springs

article

Powder Springs police say good old-fashioned police work and technology helped them arrest two teens who were reportedly caught with stolen items.

Officials say Maleek Strickland and Tavares Tarver were trying to use stolen credit cards at local convenience stores.

"After breaking into numerous cars in the unincorporated area of Cobb, the suspects made a critical mistake and brought their mess into Powder Springs," the Powder Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Officers quickly identified their vehicle and stopped the teens on Florence Road.

While searching their car, police say they found "a bunch" of stolen items including a gun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Maleek Strickland (Powder Springs Police Department)

"They located a stolen 9mm firearm that had been taken from the car earlier, multiple stolen debit cards, multiple ecstasy and oxycodone pills, Capt. Jason Holcombe told FOX 5.

Tarver faces theft and narcotics charges.

Police say Strickland had a warrant out for his arrest in another county for battery.

Officials say the arrests should serve as a reminder to the community to stop leaving guns in cars.