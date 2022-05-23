Teenager hospitalized in overnight shooting in South Fulton

article

Police in South Fulton, Georgia are searching for a suspect who sent a teenager to the hospital overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened around midnight on the 6800 block of Kimberly Mill Road.

At the scene, investigators found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the teenager to a nearby hospital. Their condition at this time is unknown.

Officials say at this time there are no suspects in custody.

Investigators haven't released the identities of anyone involved or said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the South Fulton Police Department.