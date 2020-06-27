Teenager shot and killed in midtown Atlanta, police investigate

Atlanta police are on the scene investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager.

According to investigators, the incident happened Saturday afternoon in midtown Atlanta near 95 8TH Street NE.

Police described the victim as an 18-year-old male.

Homicide units were also called to the scene to investigate.

Police continue to search for the suspected shooter.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

