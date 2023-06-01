Atlanta father mourns loss of teen daughter in tragic high-speed police chase crash

An Atlanta father is heartbroken and desperate for help burying his 17-year-old daughter, who died in a rollover crash during a police chase.

Investigators say the person driving the car she was in, was driving 35 mph over the speed limit. When the car crashed on Hank Aaron Drive, she was ejected from it. Her father, Darrion Lucius, says she was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Lucius says this was supposed to be an exciting summer for his daughter, as she was headed into her senior year. They'd planned to start a business together soon.

"It'd be a TV show, like ‘The Price is Right,’" he said.

This crash took his built-in-business partner.

D'yonni Davis was in town for the summer visiting from St. Louis and her father let her hang out with some friends.

"Just doing teenage stuff," he said.

It was around 9 o'clock on May 27 when police interrupted his errands.

"I get a random call. I need to go to the hospital," Lucius said.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ D'yonni Davis, 17, was riding in a car whose driver was speeding and did not stop for troopers trying to pull the vehicle over. She was killed after that car crashed. (Supplied)

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, someone driving a black Toyota Camry was going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. That driver didn't stop for officers, prompting a police chase.

The Camry ran a red light on Hank Arron Drive, causing a multi-car crash. It overturned and ejected four of the six people in it, including 17-year-old D'yonni. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lucius still remembers the last thing he told her before she went out with friends

"I told her I was going to be with her no matter what, until the end," he remembered.

In the end, it's Davis who will start that business without a piece of his heart.

"That’s my princess," he said.

Authorities say the person driving the Camry ran away immediately after the crash. At last check, they were not in custody.

FOX 5 reached out to Georgia State Patrol for an update. Troopers did not immediately respond.

Meantime, Lucius says he's struggling to get his daughter's body back home to St. Louis.

To help, click here.