Police: 15-year-old girl hospitalized in Athens shooting

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officials say at around 10:48 p.m., the Athens-Clarke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Spring Valley Road.

At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot.

Medics rushed the teenager to a local hospital, where she is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call detectives at 762-400-7058.





