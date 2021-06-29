Teenager, 8-year-old boy hit by utility truck while crossing Atlanta road

article

An Atlanta teenager and a boy are recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a utility truck Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that an 18-year-old was riding a scooter with a 9-year-old passenger on Fletcher Street and Ira Street when they tried to cross the intersection.

While crossing, police say they were struck by the truck.

The collision injured both of the children and medics transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Investigators do not believe any charges will be filed against the driver.

