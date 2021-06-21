Milledgeville teenager charged in deadly Georgia double shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Milledgeville teenager suspected in a double murder at an Eatonton home Sunday night.

Officials with the GBI say that 19-year-old Xavier Rashad Chambers is charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm with altered identification.

According to the GBI, the incident began around at a home on Lawson Drive around 7:42 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a call of people fighting in the road and arrived to find a large crowd in the area.

A little more than an hour later, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and found two men dead from apparent bullet wounds. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Roman Felton Rowell and 16-year-old Jeremiah DeSean Walton.

Investigators believe that Chambers began shooting into the crowd shortly after police left the first time, hitting Rowell and Walton.

The bodies of both victims will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Chambers is in custody at the Putnam County Detention Center.

If you have any information about the shooting please call the Eatonton Police Department at 706-485-3551, the GBI Milledgeville Office at 478-445-4173, or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.