13-year-old boy found shot in the chest in SW Atlanta

A teenage boy has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Sims Street.

Officers found the 13-year-old victim, who they say had been shot in the chest, on Roy Street near where the shooting took place.

Medics rushed the teen to a nearby hospital. As of the last report, he was believed to be in stable condition.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the gunfire and identify anyone involved.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.