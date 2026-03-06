Henry County teen takeover: State of emergency declared, curfew issued

The Brief Henry County officials have declared a local state of emergency effective through Monday morning to combat a planned "teen takeover" event. All individuals under the age of 18 must be off the streets by 7 p.m. starting Friday, with limited exceptions for work, school, or emergencies. Law enforcement is deploying specialized units to the Henry Town Center following similar "takeovers" that led to dozens of arrests in Atlanta and Cobb County.



Henry County officials have declared a local state of emergency and implemented a strict weekend curfew for minors as law enforcement prepares for a rumored "teen takeover" event.

The emergency declaration, signed by Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell, comes in response to social media chatter regarding an "Urban Air Takeover" planned for the Henry Town Center shopping complex on Jonesboro Road.

Henry County emergency declaration

What we know:

Henry County is on high alert after receiving "credible evidence" of a potential event that could mirror previous "takeovers" in Metro Atlanta. These past incidents have resulted in property damage, injuries, and illegal weapon use.

Starting Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m., a mandatory curfew is in effect for everyone under 18. This restriction covers all of Henry County and will remain in place until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 9.

Henry County Police Lt. Andra Sykes confirmed that specialized units will be out in "full force" to ensure shopper safety. Violators of the curfew may be detained by law enforcement until they can be released to a parent or guardian, or they could face transport to Juvenile Intake or the Henry County Jail.

What is the teen takeover trend?

The backstory:

The "teen takeover" trend has caused significant disruption across the metro area in recent months. Last weekend, hundreds of teens swarmed the Beltline near Ponce City Market in Atlanta. Similar events occurred at The Battery in Cobb County the weekend prior and at Atlantic Station in December.

Those previous incidents led to more than two dozen arrests. Charges in those cases included illegal possession of weapons, drug offenses, participation in riots, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.

‘It takes one bad apple’

What they're saying:

Law enforcement and local residents are expressing a zero-tolerance stance on potential violence while urging parental responsibility.

"If you come to Henry County and you break any law, we are going to make sure you are charged to the full extent of the law," said Lt. Andra Sykes of the Henry County Police.

"The thing is those type of ideas, it's good in theory, but those things can get out of control," said TJ Mines, who works in the area. "It takes one bad apple to ruin the entire event."

Area resident Ashlee Kimble emphasized the need for supervision: "Every day, all day. I watch them every day. It's very important to know where they are and what they are doing and who they are around."

Henry County curfew rules

What you can do:

The county has outlined specific instances where a minor is exempt from the 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew:

If accompanied by a parent, guardian, or authorized adult.

If on an errand directed by a parent or guardian.

If seeking medical treatment or involved in an emergency.

If returning directly home from a school activity, entertainment, or recreational event.

If returning directly home from lawful employment.

If the minor is emancipated.

If the minor is on the sidewalk directly abutting their own residence or a neighbor’s residence (provided the neighbor has not complained).