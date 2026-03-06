Who killed Marcus Edwards? Atlanta police still searching for Fairburn Road shooter

article

The Brief Atlanta police are still searching for answers in the 2020 shooting death of 26-year-old Marcus Edwards. The victim was found dead at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2020. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.



Atlanta police investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a killer years after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers discovered a man, later identified as Marcus Edwards, who had been shot. Medics pronounced Edwards dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit investigators were called to the location to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but no suspects were immediately identified.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a potential motive for the shooting or indicated if Marcus Edwards was the intended target.

No descriptions of suspects or potential getaway vehicles have been provided by authorities.

It is unclear if ballistic evidence or surveillance footage from the Fairburn Road apartment complex has yielded any leads in the years since the incident.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this homicide to come forward. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Tipster can call the APD Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).