Yamaha to move U.S. headquarters from California to Georgia

The Brief Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A. is moving its official headquarters from Cypress, California, to Kennesaw. The relocation of corporate and financial functions will take place in phases starting at the end of 2026 through 2028. As part of the move, Yamaha will sell its 25.1-acre California campus, which has served as its home for nearly 50 years.



Yamaha Motor Co. announced Thursday it will relocate its U.S. headquarters to Georgia as part of a strategic push to improve profitability and streamline its American operations.

What we know:

Yamaha is officially shifting its U.S. subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), from its long-time home in Cypress, California, to Kennesaw. The move involves relocating corporate functions and the company's Financial Services business.

The move is expected to begin in late 2026 with it completing its transition within two years.

The backstory:

Yamaha has had a presence in Cypress since 1978, but the company has been slowly migrating its footprint to Georgia for decades. In 1999, the Marine Business moved to Kennesaw to better serve customers, followed by the Motorsports Business in 2019. This final move consolidates the remaining corporate pillars into the Georgia hub.

Big picture view:

The relocation is a key component of Yamaha’s structural reforms. The company is facing rising costs from U.S. tariffs and a shifting market environment. By moving to Georgia and selling the California assets, Yamaha aims to take advantage of its property’s equity and maintain profitability.

While the decision to move is final, several logistics are still in the air. Yamaha confirmed that details regarding the sale price of the Cypress property, the identity of the purchaser, and the exact timing of the real estate transaction are currently under review.

What's next:

To facilitate the transition, Yamaha plans to sell its entire California site, spanning approximately 25.1 acres of land, offices, and warehouses.