Teen suspect in Buford armed robbery arrested

In brief: 17-year-old Jay-Lan Shane Broughton in custody, facing robbery and assault charges. Accused of gunpoint robbery of two teens in Buford. Accomplice Edmond Buggs implicated Broughton; detectives confirmed via surveillance footage.



Jay-Lan Shane Broughton (Gwinnett County Police Department)

A teenager wanted for a violent armed robbery in Buford is now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail, authorities reported.

Jay-Lan Shane Broughton, 17, faces charges of three counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Broughton was wanted for robbing two teens at gunpoint at a pool in the 6000 block of Apple Grove Road on May 24. The two victims reported being approached by a group, including Broughton, who was allegedly armed and took their jewelry, debit cards, AirPods, and identification.

READ MORE: Mother of teen held at gunpoint during robbery: 'What if the gun went off?'

During the investigation, detectives linked a vehicle used in the robbery to 17-year-old Edmond Buggs, who had been arrested for another robbery. Buggs reportedly admitted involvement in the Buford incident and identified Broughton as the armed suspect. Police said they corroborated Broughton’s identity using surveillance footage.